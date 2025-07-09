Matvei Michkov breaks silence on Alex Ovechkin's controversial 'show-off less' advice - "You need to work"

Matvei Michkov has broken his silence on Alex Ovechkin’s remark from February. After a 4-3 Washington win over Philadelphia, Ovechkin told the media he thought Michkov should “show-off a little less.” Michkov scored two goals and nearly completed a hat trick with a Michigan-style attempt.
“Michkov is a great guy; he’s doing well,” Ovechkin said on Feb. 12, via RMNB. “But I wish he would show off a little less. Otherwise, everything is great.”
His comments garnered attention because of how direct they were. Michkov didn’t respond at the time, but on Wednesday's interview with Match TV, he shared his thoughts. Michkov said he hadn’t seen the quote but agreed with the general point.
“I haven’t seen his quote,” Michkov said. “But where is Ovechkin wrong? Yes, no one needs to show off. You need to work.”
Michkov also noted that players should not see themselves as less than others.
“You can’t enter the league with the idea that there are stars playing there, and you are a nobody," Michkov said. "That doesn’t help. You just need to go out on the ice, and do what you can do.”
Michkov had a strong first season with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2024-25, playing 80 games and scoring 26 goals. He also recorded 37 assists, finishing with 63 points. Michkov was one of the top rookies but did not win the Calder Trophy, as the award went to Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens. Michkov finished fourth in voting with 645 points.
The February game where Ovechkin made his comment was one of Michkov’s most memorable.
“It’s not every day you play against stars like Ovechkin,” Michkov said. “It’s a pity we didn’t get a chance to talk.”
Matvei Michkov was included in the 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team
In June, Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov was named to the 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team. He is the 11th player in Flyers history to earn this honor, after leading all rookies in goals (26) and overtime goals.
Additionally, he became the first Philadelphia rookie since 1993-94 to reach 60 points in a season. He also had three three-point games and won NHL Rookie of the Month twice, in October and February.
Michkov scored two goals at the KHL 3-on-3 Fest on Wednesday and helped Team Orange win, showing calmness and good finishing. This came after Flyers Development Camp.
The focus shifts to training camp, where coaches will watch how he fits with his new teammates for next season.
