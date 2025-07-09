Matvei Michkov breaks silence on Alex Ovechkin's controversial 'show-off less' advice - "You need to work"

Matvei Michkov has broken his silence on Alex Ovechkin’s remark from February. After a 4-3 Washington win over Philadelphia, Ovechkin told the media he thought Michkov should “show-off a little less.” Michkov scored two goals and nearly completed a hat trick with a Michigan-style attempt.

Ad

“Michkov is a great guy; he’s doing well,” Ovechkin said on Feb. 12, via RMNB. “But I wish he would show off a little less. Otherwise, everything is great.”

His comments garnered attention because of how direct they were. Michkov didn’t respond at the time, but on Wednesday's interview with Match TV, he shared his thoughts. Michkov said he hadn’t seen the quote but agreed with the general point.

Ad

Trending

“I haven’t seen his quote,” Michkov said. “But where is Ovechkin wrong? Yes, no one needs to show off. You need to work.”

Michkov also noted that players should not see themselves as less than others.

“You can’t enter the league with the idea that there are stars playing there, and you are a nobody," Michkov said. "That doesn’t help. You just need to go out on the ice, and do what you can do.”

Ad

Michkov had a strong first season with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2024-25, playing 80 games and scoring 26 goals. He also recorded 37 assists, finishing with 63 points. Michkov was one of the top rookies but did not win the Calder Trophy, as the award went to Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens. Michkov finished fourth in voting with 645 points.

The February game where Ovechkin made his comment was one of Michkov’s most memorable.

Ad

“It’s not every day you play against stars like Ovechkin,” Michkov said. “It’s a pity we didn’t get a chance to talk.”

Matvei Michkov was included in the 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team

In June, Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov was named to the 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team. He is the 11th player in Flyers history to earn this honor, after leading all rookies in goals (26) and overtime goals.

Ad

Additionally, he became the first Philadelphia rookie since 1993-94 to reach 60 points in a season. He also had three three-point games and won NHL Rookie of the Month twice, in October and February.

Michkov scored two goals at the KHL 3-on-3 Fest on Wednesday and helped Team Orange win, showing calmness and good finishing. This came after Flyers Development Camp.

The focus shifts to training camp, where coaches will watch how he fits with his new teammates for next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama