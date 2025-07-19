Matvei Michkov gets candid about how new Flyers teammate Trevor Zegras can help him with one aspect of his game

Matvei Michkov spoke about working with new teammate Trevor Zegras. He was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers from the Anaheim Ducks this summer. Michkov debuted for the Flyers last season and scored 26 goals and 63 points as a rookie.In a clip shared on X this week, when Michkov was asked if it’s easier to score goals in 3-on-3 or full-team play, Michkov said he is excited to learn lacrosse-style goals from Zegras.&quot;I haven't scored lacrosse in forever,&quot; Michkov said. &quot;I've forgotten what it is. Zegras is gonna come over and show me how it's done.&quot;While Michkov is familiar with the play, he has not executed it in some time. When asked why he stopped, Michkov said no one told him to stop.&quot;Nobody,&quot; Michkov said. &quot;I just tried a couple of times and couldn't pull it off. I've chilled out about it for now&quot;Michkov still wants to score one in the future.&quot;Nah, there's still time,&quot; Michkov said. &quot;I'll keep working on it, and god willing, I'll score one next season.&quot;Michkov said he hasn’t talked to Zegras yet but plans to connect with him soon.&quot;No, honestly, haven't talked to him yet,&quot; Michkov said. &quot;I just saw he got traded and that he gave a nice interview about me. That's it. Haven't actually chatted with him personally. I plan to in the future.&quot;Trevor Zegras scored 32 points in 57 games last season. He missed time due to a knee injury but now the Flyers are hoping he can play center.Michkov and Zegras could become a strong duo on the Flyers and fans will be watching to see what they can create.Trevor Zegras has scored three NHL Michigan goalsTrevor Zegras is one of the few NHL players to score three Michigan goals. His first was in January 2022 against Montreal. Only Andrei Svechnikov and Zegras have scored it three times. His second came in April 2022 against Arizona.He scored his third in December 2023 against Seattle.In December 2023, Connor Bedard and Zegras both scored Michigan goals on the same night, something that had never happened before.Trevor Zegras’s highlight goals earned him a spot on the NHL 23 video game cover. He enjoys the fun side of hockey but also works hard. Many young players now try to copy his moves.