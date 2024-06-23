Matvei Michkov terminates KHL contract to join Philadelphia Flyers: Report

Philadelphia Flyers top prospect Matvei Michkov is set to join the team next year. The superstar was drafted seventh overall in 2023 and is still just 19 years old. According to The Hockey News, he terminated his contract with the Kontinental Hockey League and has decided to join the NHL in 2024.

Anthony Di Marco, lead reporter for The Fourth Period, reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"I'm told that it looks like Matvei Michkov is leaving SKA and will be joining the Philadelphia Flyers."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Michkov has reportedly joined CAA for representation and will sign his entry-level contract. Prior to this announcement, Flyers GM Daniel Briere and others said they expected the forward to play out the remaining years on his KHL contract, but he is reportedly coming up much sooner than expected.

Matvei Michkov among new assets in Flyers plans

Just a few days ago, the Philadelphia Flyers announced that they would be looking to acquire new assets. They had a successful season, playing every game with a chance to make it to the playoffs, although they ultimately fell short. Philadelphia is looking to build for the future, and the addition of Matvei Michkov was unexpected but welcomed.

Matvei Michkov is reportedly coming to the Flyers in 2024

Flyers executive Danny Briere said via Philly Voice on Thursday:

"It hasn't changed for us. We're still looking to acquire assets that are going to help us in the future. We know where we're at as a team. It was awesome what happened last year, playing games that mattered all the way to game 82, even though we missed [the playoffs]."

It taught them that they aren't real Stanley Cup Final contenders just yet and that they still have work to do.

That work will be expedited a little bit by the arrival of Matvei Michko. The highly-touted prospect will likely be on the roster for the 2024–25 regular season, and he might make the difference between going home and entering the Stanley Cup playoffs.