Max Domi drops two-word appreciation for Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner following his game-winning OT goal against Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi hailed his teammate Mitch Marner after their narrow 5-4 overtime win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Marner scored the game-winner at 4:08 in overtime.

Ad

Domi posted a photo on Instagram from the team locker room after the game showing him and Marner posing together. The duo are still wearing their leg pads and skates, with Domi pointing toward Marner, who is holding up the Leafs Player of the Game award belt.

“LFG 16!” Domi wrote in the caption, adding a puppy emoji.

(Credit: IG/@max)

The Maple Leafs official Instagram account also posted the photo with the caption:

Ad

Trending

“no notes 🤘.”

Ad

Marner got the assist from team captain Auston Matthews for a breakaway goal. The Leafs made a late comeback to steal the win at TD Garden. The Leafs were trailing 4-3 when forward Pontus Holmberg scored the tying goal with only 46 seconds left in the third period.

Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz made 32 saves against the Bruins and kept his team in the running. At one point during the second period, the Leafs were trailing 3-0.

Ad

“Right off the jump we knew they were going to be a desperate team,” Stolarz said via NHL. “They need all the points they can get, so they came out and they were heavy early. It took us a little bit to get going, but the compete and resilience by our group to stick with it and not having anything deter us -- we kept chipping away and won in overtime.”

Ad

Goals from Morgan Rielly, Mitch Marner and Nichloas Robertson helped the Leafs tie the game before Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak scored his second goal of the game.

Story behind the belt in the photo with Mitch Marner and Max Domi

In the photo, Marner can be seen holding a wrestling championship belt with the Toronto Maple Leafs logo on the front. The belt is a custom-made version of a WWE championship belt. It was first gifted by former WWE star Edge to Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly in 2022.

Ad

Last season, the Leafs passed around the belt to the Player of the Game, with the previous belt winner choosing a successor after each win. The team has kept the Player of the Game championship belt tradition going for the 2024-25 season. Stolarz was the first player to get the belt this season.

Expand Tweet

The belt includes the Leafs logo on the side plates, the Eastern Conference logo on the strap and the WWE logo at the top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles