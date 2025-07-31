  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • "Max Domi is not top 6 material": NHL X unimpressed with projected Toronto Maple Leafs lineup in post-Marner era 

"Max Domi is not top 6 material": NHL X unimpressed with projected Toronto Maple Leafs lineup in post-Marner era 

By ARJUN B
Published Jul 31, 2025 02:43 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Fan reacts to Toronto Maple Leafs' projected lineup in post-Marner era - Source: Imagn

Fans are buzzing about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ projected lineup heading into next season, as the post-Mitch Marner era begins. The team made several offseason moves. They brought in forwards Matias Maccelli, Dakota Joshua, Nicolas Roy, Michael Pezzetta, and defenseman Henry Thrun.

Ad

At the same time, the Leafs parted ways with key players, including Marner, Pontus Holmberg, Max Pacioretty and Ryan Reaves.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans voiced their thoughts on the new-look roster on social media.

One fan didn’t hold back, saying:

"I have said it before and I will say it again…Max Domi is not top 6 material"
Ad

Another fan wrote:

"1st round exit !"
Ad

Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"The haters will see Domi with Matthews and laugh, but guess who Matthews' winger was for part of his 69 goal MVP season?" one fan wrote,
"I don't hate the Leafs and that is not one of the better teams in the league. Will be fighting for first wildcard spot/3rd in Atlantic," another fan said.
Ad
"Interesting roster, on paper a lot of the times it doesn’t look threatening, then they figure it out," one fan commented.
"if you think Max Domi is going to all of the sudden be an elite 1st line player you’re out of your mind. He’s played almost 750 NHL games. He’s not going to be any different the sample size is too big. I’m not a Max Domi hater love the game he plays. I’m a realist," another fan wrote.
Ad

Overall, the Maple Leafs' new projected lineup has generated skepticism among the fanbase, with many eagerly awaiting the start of the season to see how the new-look team will perform on the ice.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineup

Forwards

  • Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
  • Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
  • Bobby McMann – Nicolas Roy – Dakota Joshua
  • Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Ad

Defensemen

  • Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
  • Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
  • Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goaltenders

  • Anthony Stolarz
  • Joseph Woll

Another significant change for the Maple Leafs was the end of Brendan Shanahan’s run as team president. His contract expired on June 30 and wasn’t renewed, ending his decade-long tenure, dating back to April 11, 2014.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications