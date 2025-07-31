"Max Domi is not top 6 material": NHL X unimpressed with projected Toronto Maple Leafs lineup in post-Marner era 

Fans are buzzing about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ projected lineup heading into next season, as the post-Mitch Marner era begins. The team made several offseason moves. They brought in forwards Matias Maccelli, Dakota Joshua, Nicolas Roy, Michael Pezzetta, and defenseman Henry Thrun.At the same time, the Leafs parted ways with key players, including Marner, Pontus Holmberg, Max Pacioretty and Ryan Reaves. Fans voiced their thoughts on the new-look roster on social media. One fan didn’t hold back, saying: &quot;I have said it before and I will say it again…Max Domi is not top 6 material&quot;Another fan wrote: &quot;1st round exit !&quot;Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter: &quot;The haters will see Domi with Matthews and laugh, but guess who Matthews' winger was for part of his 69 goal MVP season?&quot; one fan wrote,&quot;I don't hate the Leafs and that is not one of the better teams in the league. Will be fighting for first wildcard spot/3rd in Atlantic,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Interesting roster, on paper a lot of the times it doesn’t look threatening, then they figure it out,&quot; one fan commented. &quot;if you think Max Domi is going to all of the sudden be an elite 1st line player you’re out of your mind. He’s played almost 750 NHL games. He’s not going to be any different the sample size is too big. I’m not a Max Domi hater love the game he plays. I’m a realist,&quot; another fan wrote. Overall, the Maple Leafs' new projected lineup has generated skepticism among the fanbase, with many eagerly awaiting the start of the season to see how the new-look team will perform on the ice. Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineupForwardsMatthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max DomiMatias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William NylanderBobby McMann – Nicolas Roy – Dakota JoshuaSteven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle JarnkrokDefensemenMorgan Rielly -- Brandon CarloJake McCabe -- Chris TanevSimon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-LarssonGoaltendersAnthony StolarzJoseph WollAnother significant change for the Maple Leafs was the end of Brendan Shanahan’s run as team president. His contract expired on June 30 and wasn’t renewed, ending his decade-long tenure, dating back to April 11, 2014.