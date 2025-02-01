Max Pacioretty makes his feelings known about Toronto Maple Leafs' 'extra effort, extra battle' from last year

Max Pacioretty is in his first season as a Toronto Maple Leaf, but that doesn't mean he's unaware of the team's past.

In the Leafs' playoff failures, the top issue that has haunted them is a lack of offense. They have always been a high-flying, offensive juggernaut in the regular season. Unfortunately, it hasn't translated to the playoffs.

Similarly to those postseason losses, Toronto has been struggling to score of late. It has lost three straight games, scoring just three goals in that span.

Pacioretty was asked about the Leafs' recent struggles to score in his pregame media availability on Saturday.

Trending

"It's no surprise or no secret that we've been trying to play a little bit different, I think, than they were last year, a little bit more of a north-south style, Pacioretty said (04:10). "Sometimes that takes a little bit of grit to get into the inside, that extra effort, that extra battle, to win a battle in front the net, get a second or third chance or beat your defenseman off the wall to the net.

"So while it sounds simple, I think we're trying to play a little bit more of a simple game, but that comes with a little bit of an attitude that you're going to win your check and ultimately that can help you score."

Pacioretty signed a one-year $873,770 contract with the Maple Leafs last offseason. He has scored 25 goals in 78 career playoff games and understands what it takes to produce when games are tighter.

The Leafs are hoping that Max Pacioretty can produce more offense down the stretch

Max Pacioretty wasn't signed to light the world up offensively. Playing at almost the league minimum, any production the Leafs can get from him would be welcomed.

He has recorded 12 points (five goals, seven points) in 33 games this season. That puts him on pace for a full season of 30 points, which is a solid depth production from the 36-year-old forward.

However, if he is provided with opportunities to play in a top-six role with John Tavares and William Nylander, the Maple Leafs will likely want to see more offense. They know how crucial depth scoring is come playoff time and they hope that Pacioretty can provide that.

Toronto will hope to break the scoring slump on Saturday in Edmonton against the Oilers. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Rogers Place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback