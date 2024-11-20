Max Pacioretty update: Maple Leafs veteran forward placed on Long Term Injured Reserve

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forward Max Pacioretty on long-term injured reserve due to a lower-body injury. Pacioretty was injured during a game against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 9 after a check by Mike Matheson. He left the game during the first intermission and did not return.

“It’s going to be some time, but hopefully we can get him back in the not too distant future,” Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said on Nov. 12, via TSN.

Being placed on LTIR means Pacioretty will miss at least 10 games or 24 days. He will not be eligible to return until Dec. 7, when the Leafs face the Pittsburgh Penguins. Before his injury, Pacioretty had two goals, four assists and 40 hits in 13 games. His week-to-week status suggests the injury may not be serious, but it will take time to recover.

This move gives the Leafs cap relief, allowing them to call up 19-year-old prospect Fraser Minten from the Toronto Marlies. Minten, who recently returned from an ankle injury, had four points in five games in the AHL. Toronto is dealing with several injuries but hopes that Max Pacioretty can recover and contribute later in the season.

Toronto Maple Leafs won 4-3 over the Oilers in Max Pacioretty's absence

The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a thrilling 4-3 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Mitch Marner scored the game-winning goal just 40 seconds into overtime, marking his 200th NHL goal. Breaking up an Oilers 2-on-1 in his own zone, Marner carried the puck up the ice and scored blocker side on Stuart Skinner.

The Oilers struck first at 1:42 in the opening period when Adam Henrique redirected a pass from Mattias Janmark near the crease. The Leafs quickly responded at 3:53 when Bobby McMann capitalized on a rebound, firing it past Skinner’s left pad to tie the game 1-1.

In the second period, Connor McDavid regained the lead for Edmonton on the power play at 1:51, finding a loose puck near the net after Leon Draisaitl’s shot was blocked.

The Leafs tied it 2-2 in the third when Matthew Knies capitalized on a turnover at 13:08. Less than a minute later, McMann outpaced defenders for his second goal. Draisaitl equalized at 18:31 during a 6-on-5, but Marner sealed the win in overtime, capping an intense contest.

The Maple Leafs improved to 11-6-2, continuing the same form when Max Pacioretty was part of the lineup, and secured a hat trick of wins.

