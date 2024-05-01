"May be having some health issues" - Ex-NHL ref Tim Peel condemns Jack Edwards calling Steve Kozari a 'coward' on Bruins broadcast

Former NHL referee Tim Peel has condemned Boston Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards for calling referee Steve Kozari a "coward" on the Bruins live broadcast.

The incident occurred at the end of Game 2's second period between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Steve Kozari, the match referee, penalized Boston twice for roughing.

When defenseman Charlie McAvoy sought an explanation from Kozari after the period, the referee had already left the ice. Meanwhile, Jack Edwards, the veteran Boston Bruins announcer, allowed his emotions to influence him with a remark directed at the referee.

Toward the end of the second period, Edwards labeled referee Steve Kozari as a 'coward' on the Bruins' broadcast, saying:

"McAvoy is seeking an explanation from Steve Kozari, and Kozari is the first official to exit the ice. Coward!"

Former NHL referee Tim Peel expressed disapproval of Jack Edwards' comments and stood by Kozari, criticizing the veteran Boston Bruins announcer for his remarks during the broadcast.

Peel took to X/Twitter to share his viewpoint regarding the situation and found it despicable that Edwards called Kozari a "coward," writing:

"I think Jack Edwards may be having some health issues and I sympathize with that. But calling Referee #40 Steve Kozari a coward is despicable. Kozari was carried off on a stretcher 3 weeks ago in Pittsburg in a collision with Hayden Fleury of #GoBolts Last year he fat shamed Pat Maroon. Very sad Jack!"

However, this was not the first time that Edwards has been in the spotlight for his controversial comments. Prior to his time with the Bruins, he made a joke about the weight of Bruins forward Patrick Maroon.

These incidents add to the history of Edwards' over-the-line comments that have stirred up discussions and controversy. Meanwhile, Game 5 ended with the Maple Leafs winning 2-1 in overtime to force Game 6.

Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards calls time on iconic career

Edwards began his journey with the Boston Bruins in the 2005-06 season, where he kicked off by commentating on their road games for NESN.

Subsequently, from the beginning of the 2007-08 season, he transitioned to become the team's full-time local play-by-play announcer, covering all of the Bruins' games.

Last month, it was revealed that Jack Edwards would retire from broadcasting following the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs Round 1 playoff series.

“In collaboration with Bruins and NESN leadership, I recently decided that the time has come for me to finish my shift as the voice of the Boston Bruins," Edwards said in a press release.

In 2011, when the Bruins secured their sixth Stanley Cup championship, Edwards was recognized for his contribution to the team and was presented with a championship ring.