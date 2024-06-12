“May be possible”, “Not this series”: NHL fans speculate Edmonton Oilers repeating 2011 Boston Bruins' Stanley Cup success after being 2-0 down

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves down 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. While not impossible, fans speculated online about the possibility of the Oilers turning things around to take home the Cup.

The last team to come back from a 2-0 deficit was the Boston Bruins, who defeated the Vancouver Canucks in seven games in 2011. So, with that in mind, here’s a look at what fans had to say about the Oilers' chances at repeating history in 2024.

One fan chimed in:

This fan shared their thoughts:

Another fan said:

"The Oilers will make the comeback."

This fan has faith in Edmonton:

"Time for the Oilers to run it back and win the whole thing. LET’S GOOOO!"

While there were plenty of positive thoughts for the Oilers, not all fans seem optimistic about Edmonton coming back and winning the series:

This fan declared:

"Boston was a much better team than the Oilers."

This fan voiced their opinion:

"I don’t think so. The Panthers are the better team by far I believe. The Oilers still lack the defense and goaltending they need to hoist the Cup."

The Oilers host the Florida Panthers in Game 3 on Thursday night at Rogers Place. The Oilers will look to claw their way back into the series on home ice while the Panthers will look to take a stranglehold on the series by going up 3-0.

Possible lineup changes for Edmonton Oilers heading into Game 3

Leon Draisaitl dodged a bullet by avoiding suspension for his hit on Panthers captain Sasha Barkov. The hit took place late in the third period, and Draisaitl subsequently received a minor penalty. The league reviewed the play, determining that no further disciplinary action was necessary.

While Draisaitl is expected to be in the lineup for the Oilers in Game 3, a change may come on the blue line. Top-four defenseman Darnell Nurse is listed as questionable following an apparent injury he sustained in Game 2.

The hit occurred when Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues body-checked Nurse into the boards on the right side, causing Nurse to miss a substantial portion of the game. Nurse hit the ice again for three more shifts following the hit. If he is not fit to play, coach Kris Knoblauch could turn to Cody Ceci.

Ceci played in Game 1 but was a healthy scratch for Game 2. With Nurse out, Ceci would draw into the third pairing. The veteran defenseman can provide solid checking, but seemingly little in the way of offense. As such, the Oilers will miss Nurse’s fast-paced skating abilities.

Do you think the Edmonton Oilers can emulate the 2011 Boston Bruins and win the series from 2-0 down? Or will the Florida Panthers hold on to their lead to win their maiden Stanley Cup title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.