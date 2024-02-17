"Maybe he played his last hockey game" - Blake Wheeler's season-ending injury leaves Rangers captain Jacob Trouba speculating veteran's NHL future

The New York Rangers were dealt a devastating blow ahead of their highly anticipated Stadium Series game against the New York Islanders. News broke that veteran forward Blake Wheeler would miss the remainder of the season due to a right leg injury sustained during an outdoor practice session on Thursday.

The injury, described as unnerving by spectators, has sidelined the 37-year-old indefinitely, with a return before the playoffs deemed unlikely:

"I'm not saying this is true, but maybe he played his last hockey game, and that's something that you see as a player, as a friend," Rangers captain Jacob Trouba said.

As the Rangers grapple with the loss of their key player, the focus has shifted to how they'll fill the void left by Blake Wheeler's absence. With the trade deadline looming, discussions have centered on potential replacements. Jimmy Vesey is expected to fill in for Wheeler in the meantime, however, Trouba offered a poignant reminder of the human element at play:

"We need a new right wing now, but we lost a friend," Trouba said. "We lost our teammate. He's obviously going through something that no one wants to go through, so there's more to it than just the impact on the team."

Trouba's relationship with Wheeler, forged during their time together with the Winnipeg Jets, added a layer of emotion to his response. Wheeler served as captain during Trouba's rookie season, offering guidance and support that extended beyond the confines of the rink.

Expand Tweet

Peter Laviolette weighs in on Blake Wheeler's injury news

The loss reverberated throughout the Rangers' locker room, with head coach Peter Laviolette acknowledging Wheeler's significant contributions both on and off the ice:

"He's been amazing since he's been here," Laviolette said. "When you lose a veteran player like that who has such an impact in the room, that's tough to replace."

Blake Wheeler's tenure with the Jets spanned 13 seasons, marked by seven All-Star appearances. His arrival in New York was met with optimism, as he sought to extend his career in a winning environment. However, the injury has cast a shadow of uncertainty over his future, prompting reflection among his peers:

"It's emotional," Trouba admitted. "He's a guy I looked up to and has helped me a lot in my career."

Looking forward, the New York Rangers will have to rely on Vesey to fill Wheeler's role. Now the Rangers will be looking for even more forward help before the trade deadline, as Filip Chytil is also out for the remainder of the season.