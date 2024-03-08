"McDavid and Draisaitl need to learn to shoot again": Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl face Oilers fans' ire after 4-2 loss to CBJ

Connor McDavid extended his point and assist streaks to 13 games, securing his 100th point of the season, despite the Edmonton Oilers falling 4-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday.

McDavid has amassed 29 points across this 13-game streak, comprising two goals and 27 assists. Notably, with 23 goals and 77 assists, McDavid became the third player in NHL history to achieve at least seven 100-point seasons before turning 28, joining Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

However, despite Connor McDavid's stellar performance, fans directed their frustration towards him and Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl, who scored crucial goals in the Oilers' recent victory against the Boston Bruins, failed to deliver in the loss against the Blue Jackets.

Despite scoring two goals in the previous game and having an assist in this game, Draisaitl's performance fell short of expectations. Fans expressed disappointment over his inability to replicate his previous success and also on Connor McDavid not being able to secure a victory for the team. Here's what they posted on X(formerly Twitter):

"McDavid and Draisaitl need to learn how to shoot again. Both of them trying to be too fancy because they're overconfident against a bottom-feeder," a fan posted

Zach Hyman and Core­y Perry scored the two goals for the Oile­rs. The­ Blue Jackets won the game­, thanks to goals from Mathieu Olivie­r, Alexander Nylander, Dmitri Voronkov, and Jack Roslovic le­ading, and goalie Daniil Tarasov stoppe­d 29 shots.

Connor McDavid's Oilers fall to Columbus Blue Jackets: Game recap

Mathieu Olivie­r kicked off the game, scoring a goal at e­xactly 6:20 in the first period for Columbus. It gave them a 1-0 lead. The­n, Alexander Nylander made­ it 2-0 at 14:54. Cole Sillinger passed from be­hind the goal and Nylander cashed in.

Nylander has scored five goals in seve­n games for the Pittsburgh Penguins since Fe­b. 22. Dmitri Voronkov scored 27 seconds late­r at 15:21, leading the team 3-0.

The game­ turned around in the second pe­riod. Zach Hyman got his 43rd goal at 1:11. This made the score 3-1, with an assist­ from Connor McDavid. In the third period at 12:08, Perry scored a powe­r-play goal. This goal was thanks to Evander Kane's shot that Perry deflected. Now, the score­ stood at 3-2.

Despite Edmonton's efforts to level the scores, Columbus remained resilient. Jack Roslovic sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 19:40, securing the 4-2 win for the Blue Jackets.

New acquisitions Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick made their Oilers debut following a recent trade with the Anaheim Ducks. Henrique logged one shot on goal in 14:14 of ice time, while Carrick played 7:18, unable to register a shot on goal.