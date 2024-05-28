"McDavid isn't going to win the Cup this year" - NHL fans react as Oilers confirm Stuart Skinner to start Game 4 against Stars

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner will be in net for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars per Frank Seravalli.

Expand Tweet

Skinner performed well in the first two games, conceding only four goals on 57 shots. However, he had a tougher outing in Game 3, allowing four goals on 21 shots. It led to a 5-3 loss for the Oilers despite the team originally leading 2-0 after the first period.

The Oilers' goaltending has been a significant talking point throughout the playoffs. Skinner was briefly replaced by Calvin Pickard in the second round against Vancouver Canucks, where Pickard made his first two career Stanley Cup playoffs starts.

Spittin' Chiclets shared the news on X. Fans reacted to the Oilers' decision to stick with Skinner for Game 4.

One fan expressed hope for Skinner's rebound:

"Not surprising. Will see if he can bounce back."

Expand Tweet

However, one fan was pessimistic about Edmonton's chances:

"McDavid isn't going to win the Cup this year."

Expand Tweet

Some fans defended Skinner, suggesting that not all the goals he allowed were his fault.

"A lot of those goals aren’t on Skinner minus the robo one. As a Stars fan, I’d be more excited if they were pulling him," one fan tweeted.

"Oilers still in this series, but how many times can a team score first and lose a game before it catches up to you? They scored first in 6 of the 7 games vs the Canucks and went .500 in those games," another fan tweeted.

"He’s not the problem. Unfortunately, he’s not the solution to the Oilers’ problems either," one fan tweeted.

"He's not responsible for the D not being able to get the puck out," a fan tweeted.

Stuart Skinner and Edmonton Oilers' 5-3 loss to Stars

Jason Robertson scored his first playoff hat trick, leading the Dallas Stars to a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers. It gave them a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference final.

Wyatt Johnston and Miro Heiskanen also scored for Dallas. Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and Adam Henrique scored for Edmonton, with Stuart Skinner stopping 17 shots.

“A real good start. I’m not sure where those 10, 15 minutes come from, but it’s as bad as it’s been throughout the playoffs," McDavid said in a post-game media conference.

Roope Hintz returned from injury for Dallas, contributing two assists.

“We gutted it out while (Hintz) was out of the lineup," Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. "It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t as pretty as it was tonight when he was out, but we still found ways."

"Guys still found ways to contribute without a key player. That’s what I’m most proud of. It was great that he was back tonight, but I’m really proud of how we handled his absence.”

Despite a strong start by the Oilers, the Stars dominated the second period. Game 4 is on Wednesday.