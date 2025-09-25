"McDavid is gone, the team sucks": EDM fans react as Oilers lose 4-1 to Kraken in Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl's preseason opener

Edmonton Oilers fans took to social media to share their reactions after the team’s 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s preseason debut.Despite logging significant ice time, both McDavid and Draisaitl were held pointless in the game. Although it was only a preseason game, many Oilers fans voiced disappointment with the outcome, sharing their reactions on X.One tweeted:&quot;McDavid is gone the team sucks.&quot;Another chimed in:&quot;Preseason, guys are rusty, games don’t matter. Even though I wanted to see more effort, I get it. However, Skinner is not exactly instilling much confidence that this year will be any different. Two weak goals allowed, and 3 on 13 shots against half an NHL squad. Not good.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;No shot our first regulation loss is with mcdavid and draisaitl in the lineup LMAO,&quot; a third fan wrote.&quot;Do we know when we are getting a starting goalie? We are cutting it awfully close to the regular season,&quot; one X user posted.&quot;Connor McDavid is currently at an updated 75% chance of re-signing with the Edmonton Oilers,&quot; one X user posted.Skinner mid season form already bahahahaha time for a new goalie when’s your guys gm gonna do something bout it damn,&quot; another chimed in.Oilers HC unconcerned by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's pointless first preseason gameEdmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch expressed confidence that McDavid and Draisaitl are overcoming early-season rust following their pointless performance in the team's preseason loss to the Seattle Kraken.After the game, he stated:&quot;Well, the fact that McDavid Draisaitl didn't have any points. I don't think we're have to worry about taking away their ice time or taking them off the power play.&quot;Those guys are getting off their rust and they're just kind of getting revving up, getting that they're top their their game. But, yeah, no, I don't think it's an indicator how they're going to play the rest of the year or anything like that.&quot;With the new season approaching, Connor McDavid remains unsigned as he enters the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract. Although extension talks have been ongoing since July, there is still no finalized deal.According to reports, it is highly likely that McDavid will sign with the Oilers; however, the main talking point remains how many years he will commit to the team.