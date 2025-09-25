  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • "McDavid is gone, the team sucks": EDM fans react as Oilers lose 4-1 to Kraken in Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl's preseason opener

"McDavid is gone, the team sucks": EDM fans react as Oilers lose 4-1 to Kraken in Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl's preseason opener

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Sep 25, 2025 06:49 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
EDM fans react as Oilers lose 4-1 to Kraken in Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl's preseason opener - Source: Imagn

Edmonton Oilers fans took to social media to share their reactions after the team’s 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s preseason debut.

Ad

Despite logging significant ice time, both McDavid and Draisaitl were held pointless in the game. Although it was only a preseason game, many Oilers fans voiced disappointment with the outcome, sharing their reactions on X.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One tweeted:

"McDavid is gone the team sucks."
Ad

Another chimed in:

"Preseason, guys are rusty, games don’t matter. Even though I wanted to see more effort, I get it. However, Skinner is not exactly instilling much confidence that this year will be any different. Two weak goals allowed, and 3 on 13 shots against half an NHL squad. Not good."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Ad
"No shot our first regulation loss is with mcdavid and draisaitl in the lineup LMAO," a third fan wrote.
"Do we know when we are getting a starting goalie? We are cutting it awfully close to the regular season," one X user posted.
"Connor McDavid is currently at an updated 75% chance of re-signing with the Edmonton Oilers," one X user posted.
Ad
Skinner mid season form already bahahahaha time for a new goalie when’s your guys gm gonna do something bout it damn," another chimed in.

Oilers HC unconcerned by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's pointless first preseason game

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch expressed confidence that McDavid and Draisaitl are overcoming early-season rust following their pointless performance in the team's preseason loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Ad

After the game, he stated:

"Well, the fact that McDavid Draisaitl didn't have any points. I don't think we're have to worry about taking away their ice time or taking them off the power play.
"Those guys are getting off their rust and they're just kind of getting revving up, getting that they're top their their game. But, yeah, no, I don't think it's an indicator how they're going to play the rest of the year or anything like that."
Ad

With the new season approaching, Connor McDavid remains unsigned as he enters the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract. Although extension talks have been ongoing since July, there is still no finalized deal.

According to reports, it is highly likely that McDavid will sign with the Oilers; however, the main talking point remains how many years he will commit to the team.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications