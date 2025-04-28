The Edmonton Oilers secured a 4-3 overtime win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings. With the win, the series is now tied 2-2. The game went into overtime, and Edmonton got a power play at 17:34 when Connor McDavid was tripped by Kings' Vladislav Gavrikov. Following this, Leon Draisaitl scored the winning goal on a power play at 18:18 of overtime.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared the updates on X after the game. He wrote,

"Draisaitl wins it for EDM...series tied 2-2. Shots were 34-13 Oilers after second period."

The Oilers dominated late in the game to stay alive. Soon, fans on X noticed Friedman's tweet and shared their perspective on the win. Some believed McDavid exaggerated the fall.

"Game was lost by Byfield, but that penalty was a joke. McDavid? More like McFlop." One fan wrote.

"McDive for the W." Another fan said.

"I am going to keep saying it, specials teams matter in the playoffs." one fan said.

The reactions showed that many fans thought the call was soft. Take a look at some other reactions from fans on X:

"Shots were 34 to 13 for the kings after the second period. They ended up 48 to 41 for the Oilers." a fan said.

"Eh imagine if Skinner was playing 😂 not shot would they have had a chance to win. Picks is the man" another fan said.

"Kings better team across the entirety of the game. Deserved better. At least 2-3 posts. 2nd Oil goal was weak sauce lucky bounce. Game 5 winner takes this series." a fan mentioned.

Even with the criticism, Edmonton now has a chance to take the lead in the series.

Edmonton Oilers made a comeback after the second period

The Edmonton Oilers were struggling at the beginning, and the Kings took a two-goal lead by the end of the second period. Trevor Moore scored in the first period and Warren Foegele in the second to give the Kings a 2-0 lead. Corey Perry cut the lead to 2-1 with a power-play goal, but Kevin Fiala again made it 3-1 for the Kings.

In the third period, Evan Bouchard scored to make it 3-2, and he also tied the game sending it to overtime. He scored off a one-timer from Leon Draisaitl. In overtime, Draisaitl scored the winning goal, helping Edmonton secure a 4-3 win.

Game 5 takes place on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, followed by the remaining two games later in the week to determine who advances in the playoffs.

