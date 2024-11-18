"McDavid's coming home", "Haven't won a cup since '67": Fans debate astonishing Toronto Maple Leafs vs Edmonton Oilers H2H record of last 24 games

Two high-flying offensive teams in the Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs took the ice on Saturday night in Toronto, the biggest hockey hotbed in North America. Superstar captain Connor McDavid and the Oilers were in town to take on the Maple Leafs, who remain without their own star captain, Auston Matthews.

Leafs forward Mitch Marner ended the game 4-3 in overtime, beating Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner with a blocker-side shot on a two-on-one rush to secure the extra point for Toronto.

Former NHL forward-turned-analyst Paul Bissonnette, known for his love of the Leafs despite having never played for them, decided to try and flex on the Oilers on Sunday by posting the head-to-head record of both teams.

"The Toronto Maple Leafs have beaten the Edmonton Oilers 18 of their last 24 games. Sunday fun fact. As you were," he wrote on his X account.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Naturally, it wasn't long before Oilers fans decided to respond to Bissonnette, with many poking fun at Toronto's playoff futility:

"And haven’t won a cup since 67. Your point ?"

Expand Tweet

"The Oilers were in the finals last year. The last time the Maple Leafs were in the finals my balls had just dropped," wrote @BigMouthBarry.

And the Oilers have won 10 times the amount of playoff series as the Leafs have in the last 20 years. As you were," responded @Tan976.

However, there were Leafs fans who also took their shots. One fan asked a rhetorical question about the one-sided record.

"Biz is that good?"

Meanwhile, another fan decided to take things up a notch by implying that McDavid, a native of Ontario and a Leafs fan growing up, would take his talents to Toronto when his contract expires in 2026:

"Mcdavids coming in 2 years! 🥰🥰," wrote @bluenorthwood.

Expand Tweet

Finally, one fan took a more philosophical approach to his question about the two teams.

"Both fraudulent teams tho so does it really matter?"

Mitch Marner reaches milestone as Maple Leafs earn the last laugh over Oilers

The Oilers enjoyed a 2-1 advantage over the Maple Leafs in the third period until an egregious turnover from defenseman Evan Bouchard paved the way for the tying goal from Leafs forward Matthew Knies:

Expand Tweet

Both teams would trade goals once again, setting up sudden death 3x3 overtime. Following a key defensive play from Marner, he would soon score not only the game-winner but also the 200th goal of his National Hockey League career:

Expand Tweet

The Leafs will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, while the Oilers are next in action Monday night on the road against the Montreal Canadiens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback