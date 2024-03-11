"McDavid's trophy to lose": Analyst opines Connor McDavid has the upper hand over Kucherov and MacKinnon in Art Trophy race

When it comes to the Art Ross Trophy, Connor McDavid is no stranger to the award. He has been dominating the league and winning the trophy for the past three consecutive seasons since 2021.

The Art Ross Trophy is the prestigious accolade in the NHL given to the player who leads the league in points at the end of the regular season.

As the National Hockey League is coming to its final stage of the regular season, the battle for this year's Art Ross Trophy is heating up and the main question arises whether McDavid will get his sixth trophy this time.

During a recent segment of SportsCentre with Jay Onrait, TSN hockey analyst Martin Biron, expressed his opinion that Connor McDavid is the frontrunner in the Art Ross Trophy race.

Biron made some great points about McDavid's incredible performance:

"About a month and a half ago, McDavid was 18 points behind Kucherov and 17 points behind MacKinnon. He gained 14 points in six weeks on Kucherov, and he's gained nine points on MacKinnon, and now he's eight points behind Nathan MacKinnon with two games in hand."

Martin Biron believes it's McDavid's trophy to lose, giving him a 75% chance over Kucherov and MacKinnon:

"He [McDavid] has just been on fire of late, and for me, when I look at Connor McDavid, a guy that has been there, he can go on long streaks—multi-point games for multiple games in a row. I say it's McDavid's trophy to lose."

"He's eight points back, and I understand that it's going to be a long way and a long road ahead for McDavid to get there. But I still think I'm giving them a 75% chance of winning the Art Ross title in the NHL".

Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov & Nathan MacKinnon lead the race for this year's Art Ross Trophy

Nathan MacKinnon currently leads the league in scoring with 111 points (40 goals and 71 assists). The Colorado Avalanche star forward is on pace for 140 points and is the leading candidate for the Art Ross Trophy.

Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning is the second favorite for the prestigious accolade. The Bolts forward has 107 points (38 goals and 69 assists) in 64 games. Kucherov is on pace for 135 points and has won the trophy once in 2019.

Meanwhile, Connor McDavid, who won last year's Art Ross Trophy after scoring an impressive 153 points, has 103 points (24 goals and 79 assists) so far. He's on pace for 132 points.

Only these three players in the league have reached the 100-point milestone so far this season.