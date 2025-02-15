"McJesus will rise": Paul Bissonnette leaves no doubt about his favorites in Canada vs USA clash at 4 Nations Face-Off

Paul Bissonnette made his stance clear before the Canada vs. USA game at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Ryan Whitney, a former NHL defenseman and co-host of Spittin’ Chiclets, shared a video on X, where Bissonnette talked about the upcoming game.

Whitney celebrated Team USA’s 6-1 win over Finland, praising the Tkachuk brothers (Brady and Matthew) for their strong performance.

"What a win for the Team USA last night. The Tkachuk Boys. Holy sh*t. We're getting ready for Saturday night. U.S- Canada at the Bell Center," Whitney said.

Brady and Matthew Tkachuk both scored two goals while the latter also added an assist. Their efforts helped the U.S. pull away in the third period at Bell Centre. This set the stage for an intense game against Canada on Saturday night.

Whitney turned the camera to Bissonnette and jokingly called him a “piece of sh*t sc*mbag” before taking it back with a laugh.

Bissonnette later reshared the video and made his stance clear.

"My good buddy Whit but tomorrow I’m not speaking a word to him. We’re not losing on 🇨🇦 soil. No more tummysticks. Canada 5-2. McJesus will rise. @HockeyCanada," Bissonnette said on X.

The USA-Canada rivalry is one of hockey’s most famous battles. Saturday’s game will add another chapter. Both teams enter with a win — Canada beat Sweden 4-3 in overtime, while the U.S. dominated Finland.

The NHL has not allowed best-on-best tournaments since the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. For many players, this is a long-awaited chance to represent their countries.

Paul Bissonnette called for fewer TV timeouts to improve NHL game flow

Paul Bissonnette, co-host of Spittin’ Chiclets, wants the NHL to reduce TV timeouts to improve the viewing experience. Currently, each period has three TV timeouts. Bissonnette said this slows the game down. Bissonnette compared it to the NFL, where frequent breaks interrupt the action.

"Enough with the TV timeouts," Bissonnette said. "Reduce them. I think right now, we have three TV timeouts per period. Sometimes, the way they're scheduled, you'll have one, and then a minute and a half later, there's another whistle, and they go to another TV timeout. It's brutal. It's like going to an NFL game."

He suggested having fewer but longer commercial breaks instead. This would keep the game moving while still allowing networks to make money. He also proposed longer intermissions so fans have more time for refreshments.

