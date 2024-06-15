Meet Edmonton Oilers fan couple who chose to watch Game 3 over Costa Rica trip

Meet Stacey Griffin and John Hoekstra, a devoted couple from London, Ontario, who made headlines for their extraordinary decision.

When faced with a choice between a week-long trip to the tropical paradise of Costa Rica and a one-day excursion to Edmonton to witness their beloved Oilers in the Stanley Cup final, without hesitation, they chose to support their team.

“Two hours to the airport, a four-hour flight. A four-hour flight back and two hours back (home),” Hoekstra explained to globalnews.ca. “We flew out of Toronto at 8:50 a.m. and we hop back on the plane at 12:50 a.m. tonight.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Despite the short duration of their stay, Griffin and Hoekstra's enthusiasm remained unwavering.

"We could have gone to Costa Rica for a week, but we thought we'd come to Edmonton for 11 hours," Hoekstra remarked, highlighting their dedication to the team.

Unfortunately, the Oilers suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 loss in Game 3, leaving them trailing 3-0 in the series against the Florida Panthers.

Fans react to the couple who chose Oilers game over Costa Rica trip

The story of the Ontario couple who passed on a trip to Costa Rica to attend an Oilers playoff game has sparked a range of reactions on social media.

One fan applauded the dedication of the couple, saying:

"A lot of people on here are going to rip them for picking the Oilers but I say hats off to them for doing it. Sports is unpredictable and there was always a chance that things wouldn’t go their way but if it had than they would have had memories for a lifetime."

Expand Tweet

However, some questioned their decision, suggesting they could have still enjoyed the trip and caught the game at a bar. Another fan commented:

"Go to costa rica and watch the game at a nice restaurant on the beach"

Expand Tweet

Here are some fan reactions:

"Bet they are wishing today they had gone to Costa Rica." one fan wrote on X.

"Seems right, One week in Costa Rica costs the same as one day in Edmonton.". another fan wrote.

"I would have gone to Costa Rica". a user commented.

"Nah go the Edmonton. Costa Rica will be there tomorrow." another user wrote.

Edmonton need a victory in Game 4 to keep their Stanley Cup dreams alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback