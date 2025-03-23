Professional hockey players Melodie Daoust and Hanna Bunton announced on Sunday that they are expecting a baby boy. They posted multiple messages on their Instagram accounts to share the good news.

“It’s a…boy!” Bunton wrote.

“We are pregnant,” Daoust captioned.

Daoust was married to Audrey St-Germain and has a son, Matheo. They split in 2020.

On Tuesday, Daoust and Bunton shared a photo carousel where the couple informed Matheo that he will have a sibling.

“big brother🩵,” Bunton captioned.

Bunton, a world championship gold medal winner with Team Canada, spoke to Sportsnet about the future of women’s hockey and her status. She talked about the lack of opportunities in the women’s professional game.

“By the time you’re 26, 27 — right around my age — you’re only on the ice maybe once a week, or you’ve already stopped playing because the opportunities aren’t there,” Bunton said.

The former Canadian Women’s Hockey League player, who plays for the PWHPA’s Calgary chapter, said that she would like to see changes in the pro women’s game while she’s still active.

“I will do my best," Bunton said. "At the end of the day, I’m well aware of everything hockey has brought to me and I want those opportunities for the next generation. And I hope that, if it’s not in the next couple years, at the very least, in the future the little girls that I coach have those opportunities.”

Melodie Daoust and Hanna Bunton have built a full life around hockey

The former players and Olympians have both won medals for Team Canada. They are also involved in hockey development for Canada’s women’s teams. They coach in the U18 prep program and are employed as hockey coaches for Bourget College, a boarding school in Quebec.

Melodie Daoust was a reserve player for the Montreal Victoire in the 2023-24 PWHL season. When asked during a postgame press conference about when she last played competitively, Daoust said that it had been a while.

“I think my last game was in our former league (PWHPA showcases) but even then, I didn’t play much during that season because every time I had my son, I didn’t play, once again it was a lot of fun to be back on the ice today,” Daoust said on March 5, via Yardbarker.

Daoust and Hanna Bunton expect their baby boy to be born in the summer.

