"Might be the funniest thing ever": NHL fans left in splits over New Jersey Devils' 2024 season schedule release video

The New Jersey Devils have revealed the 2024-25 season schedule, which includes 20 weekend games, up from 19 last year. There will be two stretches of five straight home games at the Prudential Center. The team will play fewer back-to-back games, 12 compared to 16 last year.

The New Jersey Devils posted a video of Dougie Hamilton on X (formerly Twitter), revealing their 2024–25 schedule.

NHL fans reacted to the announcement on X.

“This literally might be the funniest thing I've ever seen When it cut to Lazar I lost it,” one fan said.

"Massive missed opportunity. When he said he needed to get Owen from day-care, he should have said he was picking up Luke Hughes. Otherwise, no notes,” another fan added.

“This is impeccable. No notes,” one fan tweeted.

Here are more reactions from fans who watched the video.

“This is amazing. The fact he’s laughing during it makes it like an SNL skit. Well done,” one fan commented.

“the best schedule video in all of history,” one fan tweeted.

“The Washington DC laughter from behind the camera and the mustache doing its own thing is gold,” a fan said.

More on New Jersey Devils 2024–25 NHL Schedule

The New Jersey Devils start their 42nd NHL season with the 2024 NHL Global SeriesTM in Prague. They will face the Buffalo Sabres on October 4th and 5th.

The Devils will play their home opener at the Prudential Center on October 10th against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They play 20 weekend home games: five on Fridays, 10 on Saturdays and five on Sundays.

Key games include Thanksgiving Eve and around the NHL Holiday Break. The schedule includes two five-game home stretches and several three-game sets. The regular season ends at home against the Detroit Red Wings on April 16th.

Away from home, the Devils will go on a six-game road trip from late December to early January. They'll play 26 games against Metropolitan Division teams, 24 against Atlantic Division rivals, and 32 against Western Conference clubs.

The NHL schedule pauses from February 9th to 21st for the Four Nations Face-Off.

Devils games will be broadcast on MSG Networks, including MSG+ and the Devils Hockey Network. Individual game tickets will soon go on sale, with details available on the Devils' website.

Here are important games from the 2024–2025 New Jersey Devils NHL schedule:

October 4 & 5, 2024: The Devils start their season in Prague against the Buffalo Sabres.

October 10, 2024: Home opener vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at Prudential Center.

April 15 & 16, 2025: Regular season finale in Boston and home vs. Detroit Red Wings.

