Mika Zibanejad grows frustrated with media's confrontation about NY Rangers' woeful offense after winless home record extends to 0-4-0

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad appeared frustrated in his post-game media interview after a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday at Madison Square Garden.

This game marked the Rangers’ fourth consecutive home defeat. The only positive for the team was scoring a goal, ending a streak of three straight home games without one.

When asked if it was "dangerous" to keep highlighting the team's scoring chances, Mika Zibanejad responded by acknowledging his need to score.

"I have to score, yes I understand that. But I'm getting to the chance. How many looks have we had? I honestly don't know what else to do," he said.

He stressed the importance of perseverance despite the setbacks and media scrutiny.

"We just have to keep going. I don't know. Do you have a better idea than what we're doing right now? Honestly. It's frustrating. I know you guys have to ask the questions. We have to bear down. I have to score on that one," he added.

The Rangers slipped to sixth place in the Metro Division with a 3-4-1 record after eight games. They host the San Jose Sharks at MSG next on Thursday.

Mika Zibanejad's Rangers lose four consecutive game at MSG after defeat to Wild

On Monday, the New York Rangers suffered their fourth consecutive loss at MSG after falling 3-1 to the Minnesota Wild.

Artemi Panarin, the lone scorer for the New York Rangers, gave the hosts a 1-0 lead just 57 seconds into the first period. Jonas Brodin tied the game at 1-1 for the Minnesota Wild at 5:10.

In the second period, Danila Yurov put the Wild ahead 2-1 at 8:16. Kirill Kaprizov’s empty-net goal at 18:24 in the third period secured a 3-1 victory for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves and posted a .958 save percentage in the win.

