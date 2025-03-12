The New York Rangers struggled to score at even strength in their 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on March 11.

Mika Zibanejad scored the team’s only goal and played for 20:39 minutes, registering three shots on goal. He talked to the media after the game and discussed the Rangers' five-on-five issues.

"I thought we were getting a lot of pucks toward the net. We probably could have done more. Like I said, there wasn’t much five-on-five in the second period, but even in the third, the way they defended, they fronted a lot of pucks and got a lot of blocks," Zibanejad said. [2:45]

The Rangers have struggled at five-on-five in recent games. Against Winnipeg, their only goal came on the power play. Their lack of even-strength scoring has been a problem this season.

Zibanejad also talked about the importance of better positioning.

"I still think we can do a better job. We’re going to the net, but giving our D an option up the side and net, getting other looks than what we did today. Once we get down there, we put pressure on them and get some good cycle game going, but obviously, scoring just one goal isn’t enough," Zibanejad said.

Zibanejad has 15 goals and 33 assists in 65 games. His minus-21 rating reflects the team’s defensive struggles for the Rangers, who are fifth in the Metropolitan Division with a 31-28-6 record.

They need three more points to secure the second Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference.

Winnipeg Jets beat the New York Rangers with an early lead

The New York Rangers lost to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. Vladislav Namestnikov scored first at 5:18 of the opening period. His deflection off Sam Carrick’s arm gave the Jets the lead.

Mika Zibanejad made it 1-1 on a power play at 11:00. J.T. Miller passed to him in the slot, and Zibanejad scored. Gabriel Vilardi put Winnipeg 2-1 ahead with a power-play goal at 5:06 of the second period, with Cole Perfetti setting him up with a backhand pass.

Dylan DeMelo appeared to extend their lead in the third period, but the goal was overturned for goaltender interference. Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves, while Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 shots. The New York Rangers have now lost four straight games.

