Mika Zibanejad makes his feelings known about representing Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off

Mika Zibanejad will play for Sweden when it begins its 4-Nations Face-Off campaign against hosts Canada at Bell Center in Montreal on Wednesday. The New York Rangers forward is one of six players from his team in the tournament. This season with the Rangers, Zibanejad has 11 goals, 26 assists and 37 points in 55 games.

Ahead of the game, Zibanejad discussed what it means to wear Sweden’s jersey.

"I've said this before. I don't think my personality comes out as clear in English as in Swedish, and that's just normal," Zibanejad said Tuesday. "So I think you kind of get to be yourself a little bit more in Swedish."

Zibanejad enjoys playing with former teammates and feels happy about the experience.

Trending

"And again, we get to play with guys that I played with growing up, from under 16 and even at Worlds, and play with guys that have played against now for a few years," Zibanejad said. "And I get a chance to be on that side of, I guess, the good side of them. So it's just hard to describe exactly in words. I think you can tell by my face how happy I am to be here."

Expand Tweet

Mika Zibanejad has won gold medals with Sweden before. He was part of the 2012 World Junior Championship and the 2018 Ice Hockey World Championship. He hopes to create more good memories in this tournament. He will play on Sweden’s first line with William Nylander and Rickard Rakell.

Mika Zibanejad helped the Rangers win a close game against Blue Jackets before the 4 Nations tournament break

The New York Rangers won 4-3 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. Will Cuylle scored the winning goal at 18:21 of the third period. His shot from the right circle deflected off the wall.

Arthur Kaliyev gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 1:56 of the first period with a wraparound goal. Kent Johnson tied it 1-1 at 14:31 with a shot from a low angle. Justin Danforth made it 2-1 Blue Jackets at 15:29 by redirecting a Jack Johnson shot.

Mika Zibanejad tied the game 2-2 at 6:38 of the second period during 4-on-4 play. He scored from the left dot off a pass from Adam Fox. James van Riemsdyk put Columbus ahead 3-2 at 17:17 with a tap-in from a Damon Severson pass.

Urho Vaakanainen tied it 3-3 at 1:57 of the third period by tipping Cuylle’s shot. Cuylle then scored the go-ahead goal late in the period.

Jonathan Quick made 22 saves for the Rangers, while Elvis Merzlikins stopped 36 shots for Columbus. The Blue Jackets have lost four straight games heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles