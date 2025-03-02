Mika Zibanejad makes his feelings known about Ryan Lindgren's trade to Colorado Avalanche

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad opened up and shared his take on Ryan Lindgren getting traded to the Colorado Avalanche. With the trade deadline fast approaching, the league is set to see some major changes among the rosters of various franchises.

On Saturday, New York finalized a multi-player deal where Lindgren and Rangers’ players Hank Kempf and Jimmy Vesey were sent to Colorado in exchange for defenseman Calvin de Haan, forward Juuso Parssinen and two conditional draft picks in 2025.

USA Today reporter Vince Z. Mercogliano posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he spoke to Zibanejad about all the changes the Rangers have undergone this season.

"The way he played, the way he was on the ice, I think it's very apparent for everyone and very obvious what he did for us," Zibanejad said on Sunday. "And when you have someone who does all the things that he did for us – the way he played through injury, the way he just battled every game. You talk about giving 100% every night, that was Lindy. And then off the ice, one of the nicest human beings I've ever met. It’s tough."

The Rangers have been among the busier teams in the NHL when it comes to making trades. They signed star forward J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster deal on Jan. 31. Miller, whose position with the Canucks has been unsettled all season, had opened up about the move during a media session for the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 11

"Tons of friends around the area and the welcoming I got coming back was astounding," Miller said, via Sportsnet. "Just so much support from my family and I just feel crazy lucky everything worked out the way it did."

Hockey analyst shares why Ryan Lindgren trade is good for Mika Zibanejad’s New York Rangers

The Athletic's Peter Baugh first broke the news about the Rangers-Avalanche trade on Saturday. He also reported in an article why the trade was good for New York.

“The Rangers still want to make the playoffs this year,” Baugh wrote. “The front office felt this deal allowed the team to both recoup draft picks and add a young, controllable player in Parssinen, all while leaving them a roster that can contend for one of the final Wild Card spots.”

Mika Zibanejad and the Rangers will play against the Nashville Predators on Sunday while Ryan Lindgren could play his first game for the Colorado Avalanche when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

