Mika Zibanejad's wife Irma pens heartwarming birthday message on beau's 32nd birthday

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad turned 32 on April 18. His wife, Irma Helin Zibanejad, posted a sweet birthday message on Instagram. She shared a photo of Mika with their daughter, Ella.

They were sitting together at a restaurant, and Mika Zibanejad had his arms wrapped around her. There was a heart-shaped sign that read:

"I LOVE YOU!"

Irma added other stickers and text overlays. Some said:

“YOU ARE THE BEST EVER” and “I LOVE YOU SO SO HARD, LIKE THE MOST EVER.”

She also wrote a message in Swedish:

"My human!!!! Forever we love you the most in the whole world!! happy birthday beloved beloved Mika. So proud of the person you are my good, warm wonderful darling." (translated by google)

Mika's wife shared on her Instagram @irmahelinzibanejad

The couple got married on August 29, 2021. Irma posted a wedding photo and wrote,

“Best Day Ever ❤️”

Mika Zibanejad and Irma have one child, Ella. She was born on September 1, 2023. In February 2024, she took Ella to the Rangers' Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium. The game was against the New York Islanders, which the Rangers won 65 in overtime.

Mika Zibanejad's wife Irma's special message on his first Father's Day

Irma often shares family moments on Instagram. On February 2023, Irma first announced her pregnancy with a sonogram and baby shoes. She wrote:

“Our family is growing. Can’t wait to meet our daughter 👶🏻❤️”

On September 1, she shared a photo of Ella after her birth and wrote:

“Hi Ella! 🤍”

On Mika Zibanejad’s first Father’s Day, Irma wrote a heartfelt message. She praised Mika for being a warm and loving dad, writing:

"Micah!! Your first Father's Day. That Ella has you as a dad, gaaahh! The best of all. I love you so much. You will never be able to understand how much. You are the best. What we fantasized about our little family, and now we are here. The three of us! My family! Father's Day! Haha incredible.

Irma said they once dreamed about their little family and now it is real.

"Now you are so obvious and fantastic as a dad. You are everything. Most important. The warmest, safe, calm, fun, cozy, nice and cuddly dad I've seen. Love You More The Ever Babe.

Irma also wrote a special message for Ella on her first Christmas. She wrote:

"Last Christmas I told your dad and our families about you. Merry first Christmas Ella."

NY Rangers are out of the playoffs and their offseason has already started. Now, he will get to spend time with his wife and kid as he prepares to bounce back next season.

