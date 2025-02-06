The New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Wednesday. Forward Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider played a key role in the win.

Zibanejad had two assists, including one on Kreider's game-winning goal to break the tie and give the Rangers a 3-2 lead. Kreider scored the short-handed goal on a 2-1 rush in the third period at 11:54 as the Rangers held on to their lead.

Talking about the goal and his assist after the win, Zibanejad mentioned the chemistry between him and Kreider who's signed on a seven-year, $45.5 million, contract until 2027.

“You can hear him. Not screaming, the way he skates," Rangers said. "In a situation like that, I think I was trying to get a breakaway maybe 2 or 3 times before that and then the play happens.

"Just knowing when we play together – we’ve played long enough together – to know that my first look is to see if he’s coming with me. And he is. If he’s going, no one’s going to catch him.”

Kreider has scored 16 goals and three assists this season. He registered 39 goals and 75 points last season. Meanwhile, Mika Zibanejad has scored 35 points, including 10 goals. However, he needs to work on his defensive play, as he has a poor -24 rating.

The Rangers' win was a big comeback effort after being 2-1 down, scoring two third-period goals.

Mika Zibanejad talks about confidence after Rangers' comeback win

The New York Rangers put on a great show at Madison Square Garden. They have won two straight games after losing three in a row. Mika Zibanejad talked about the surge in the camp's confidence.

"There's more confidence in the group right now that we can win no matter the situation," Zibanejad said, per NHL.com.

"Obviously, we don't want to come back every game in the third, but it's definitely a feeling in the locker room that we've done it before, and we know we can do it, so there's not much of a panic even though we know we have to be urgent in the third."

Artemi Panarin scored first at 6:07 of the second period after a pass from Mika Zibanejad. David Pastrnak tied the game at 15:03, scoring on his rebound. Elias Lindholm put Boston ahead 2-1 just 16 seconds later.

Vincent Trocheck made it 2-2 at 5:27 of the third, redirecting a pass from K’Andre Miller before Chris Kreider secured the win. Igor Shesterkin made 15 saves for the Rangers, while Joonas Korpisalo stopped 19 shots for Boston.

