Mike Sullivan's daughter Kiley pens 3-word reaction to his exit as Penguins HC

Mike Sullivan and the Pittsburgh Penguins agreed to part ways on Monday. After the news went public, his daughter Kiley shared her reaction. She posted several throwback pictures on Instagram, including ones with the Stanley Cup from 2016. Along with the pictures, she wrote,

"ten life-changing years" with a yellow heart emoji.

Mike Sullivan became Penguins' coach in December 2015. He led the team to Stanley Cup wins in 2016 and 2017. Sullivan also made the playoffs in his first seven seasons. He finished with the most coaching wins in Penguins history.

However, Pittsburgh missed the playoffs for the past three seasons, and GM Kyle Dubas said it was time for a change.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the Penguins GM talked about his decision.

“There were times throughout the year where I started to think that it may just be time, for a number of reasons,” Dubas said on Monday, via NHL.com, “...someone can be a great head coach and that they’ll move on to become a great head coach on their next stop. And it can also be time for change here. That was the conclusion that I had come to.”

This year has also been special for Kiley personally. She is married to Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, and they welcomed their first child, Rhys Michael McAvoy, on Jan. 26. Later in February, McAvoy got an opportunity to play under his father-in-law.

Mike Sullivan coached Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February, and McAvoy was part of the team. Next, Sullivan will coach the U.S. team at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

Mike Sullivan's departure was unexpected, with Stanley Cup aspirations

Mike Sullivan's departure was an unexpected change for the fans because, after the Penguins' season ended, Sullivan and Dubas had shared the goal of keeping the Penguins competitive.

Sullivan said Dubas wanted to win while Sidney Crosby was still playing at an elite level. Crosby has hit the 90-point mark in each of his last three seasons.

“I know those are Kyle’s intentions,” Sullivan said on April 18, via NHL.com. “Would we like to return this team to contention when that window still exists, when we still have, in particular, our captain that’s still playing at such an elite level? I know those are Kyle’s intentions. They’re certainly his aspirations.”

Sullivan himself supported the idea of building around Crosby. But, now the Organisation will be looking for a new head coach face.

