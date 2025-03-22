Mikhail Sergachev gets 100% honest about facing former team for first time since blockbuster offseason trade

Mikhail Sergachev spent seven years as a key member on the blue line for the Tampa Bay Lightning. He enjoyed personal success as a Bolt having produced over 30 points in six seasons while achieving the ultimate goal and winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2019-20 and 2020-2021.

Ad

The star defenseman was surprisingly traded to the Utah Hockey Club in an offseason blockbuster sending J.J. Moser, Conor Geekie and draft picks to Tampa Bay in return. Heading into their inaugural season in Utah, owner Ryan Smith wanted them to make a splash, and general manager Bill Armstrong did just that.

On Saturday, Sergachev will face his former team for the first time since the move. He was asked about the trade that sent him from Tampa Bay to Utah in the summer. Hockey Club reporter Cole Bagley shared his response on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Trending

"It's been easy," Sergachev said. "I'm not sour about the trade. I'm not pissed off or anything. So that's why my mentality right away was the right one, to come in, and learn, and have a chance to be what I want to be and help the team. So I think I do that, and I enjoy that. And off ice stuff, it's very easy. It's very nice here."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mikhail Sergachev appears to be enjoying his time in Utah and will remain there for the foreseeable future with six years remaining on his eight-year, $68 million contract signed back in 2022.

Mikhail Sergachev has had a strong first season in Utah

Mikhail Sergachev enjoyed a productive 2024-25 season as a member of the Utah Hockey Club.

The 26-year-old recorded 45 points (13 goals, 32 assists) through 64 games, on pace for 54 points which would be the second-best statistical season of his career. His 13 goals have already surpassed his previous career-high of 10 goals from the 2019-20 and 2022-23 seasons. He's also shouldered a heavy workload averaging a career-high 25:21 of ice time per game as Utah's number-one defenseman.

Ad

After spending his career behind superstar Victor Hedman in Tampa Bay, Mikhail Sergachev has shown he's capable of being the guy on another team.

Sergachev and the Hockey Club host his former team the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at the Delta Center. The puck drops at 5 p.m. EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama