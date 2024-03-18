Mikhail Sergachev injury update: Tampa Bay defenseman takes encouraging steps towards return

Tampa Bay Lightning fans received a glimmer of hope as defenseman Mikhail Sergachev took significant strides toward his return from a challenging injury. He suffered fractures to his left tibia and fibula in a game against the New York Rangers over a month ago. He recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing his return to the ice.

In the video, Sergachev can be seen skating by himself and practicing shots. He was skating properly and seemed to be using his left leg without any discomfort.

A day ago, Lightning beat writer Chris Krenn shared a post highlighting the impressive progress Sergachev made in just 39 days since the injury. He was impressed with Sergachev's dedication and commitment. Krenn shared a video of him working out on an underwater treadmill and captioned it:

"Mikhail Sergachev’s recovery continues. Already working on the underwater treadmill just 39 days after his injury in New York. Pretty remarkable. Video was posted by Sergachev on his Instagram story."

Sergachev had to be stretchered off the ice following an injury to his left during a game on February 7. This came shortly after his return from a previous lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for 17 NHL games.

Mikhail Sergachev's statement following his Injury

The day after his injury, Mikhail Sergachev made a heartfelt statement on his Instagram. His statement was as follows:

"Oh man, why me? Why now? After all the games missed, coming back and getting injured again, feels unfair, feels terrible. Trying to stay calm and positive, but it’s impossible. After doing everything right I get this."

"The universe is unpredictable I guess, and has its own plans , but f*ck the universe man, I know I’ll come back stronger and I know I’ll play better than before, but it’s tough right now, and it’s gonna be tough tomorrow."

"We all fight our own battles and this is mine. I’ll win, always do. Pain meds are good tho, if I was in the forest by myself I’d be dead, crazy innit?! Wanted to write how I feel here, don’t know why, but just wanted to let people that care about me know! I appreciate all of your messages. Thanks to the medical staff."

Despite the challenges, Mikhail Sergachev's determination and hard work are evident as he continues to push himself toward full recovery.