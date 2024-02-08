Mikhail Sergachev Injury: Why was Bolts defenseman stretchered off ice from game against Rangers?

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev suffered a concerning injury during the game against the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

In the second period, Mikhail Sergachev's left leg buckled awkwardly as he attempted to deliver a hit to Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière along the boards. The defenseman immediately displayed signs of distress, with audible yells being heard on the broadcast. The Lightning defender received immediate medical attention, which necessitated his removal from the ice on a stretcher.

The incident occurred at the 7:00 mark of the second period, casting a somber mood over the game as Sergachev was attended to by medical staff. Despite the apparent pain, he managed to signal to the crowd with a thumbs-up gesture as he was carried off the ice, offering a reassuring gesture amidst the concern.

The team later confirmed on social media that he would not return to the game.

For Mikhail Sergachev, the injury comes as a setback. Tonight's game was his return to the lineup after already missing significant time due to a lower-body injury. Prior to this incident, he had been sidelined for 17 games, making his return to action against the Rangers. With 19 points in 33 games this season, Sergachev's absence will undoubtedly be felt by the Lightning as they navigate the remainder of the game and beyond.

Mikhail Sergachev has had multiple trips to the disabled list this season, however, none of his prior injuries caused him to leave on a stretcher. Lightning fans will be waiting on any updates for one of Tampa Bay's brightest defenders, however, the thumbs up to the crowd should hopefully quell some fears.

Could Mikhail Sergachev's teammate Nikita Kucherov win another Hart Trophy for his stellar play this season?

Nikita Kucherov had a head start in the scoring race and was running away from everyone else in the league until Nathan MacKinnon caught up to him. Now, the two superstars continue to alter positions at the top of the Art Ross Trophy race every other day.

However, there's quite a difference between the two teams they play for. The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup contenders and a top Western Conference and NHL team. Yet, the Tampa Bay Lightning are doing everything possible to stay in the Eastern Conference wild-card race.

If Kucherov wins the NHL scoring race and the Lightning qualify for the playoffs by just a handful of points, the former Hart Trophy winner from 2020 could claim his second league MVP award.