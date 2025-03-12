Mikko Rantanen bluntly shuts down Hurricanes HC Rod Brind’Amour's shocking 'four teams' statement

Mikko Rantanen's camp and the Carolina Hurricanes are fully engaged in a back-and-forth battle in the aftermath of their breakup. After just one month in Carolina, Rantanen was dealt for the second time this season on trade deadline day.

He was sent to Dallas where he immediately negotiated an eight-year, $96 million contract extension.

The fallout from the trade has been drama-filled. It all started with Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour appearing on a radio show, claiming that Rantanen told them he wanted to play for "four other teams," none of which included Carolina.

On Wednesday, Rantanen responded to those claims for the first time. Dallas Stars beat writer Robert Tiffin shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter)

"Some things were said that I had a list of teams already when I went there, but that's false ... went there with an open mind, tried my best on the ice," Rantanen said.

"I want to make it clear, I was open-minded in Carolina and really thought about staying there," Rantanen added.

The Finnish winger is pushing back at the backlash he's been taking for not wanting to sign long-term in Carolina.

Mikko Rantanen did not seem to fit with the Carolina Hurricanes

Mikko Rantanen's time in Carolina didn't work out for either party.

The 28-year-old struggled, scoring six points (two goals and four assists) in 13 appearances. This came after scoring 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in only 49 games in Colorado to begin the season. The shock of being traded undoubtedly played a role, but it was clear from the beginning that something was wrong.

Dallas has already looked like a better fit for Rantanen as he's put up three points (two goals, one assist) in his first two games as a Star. He's appeared comfortable, particularly on the number one power-play unit with Wyatt Johnston, Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene.

Rantanen and the Stars are in Winnipeg on Friday night to face the league-leading Jets in a divisional matchup. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Canada Life Centre.

