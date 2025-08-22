Mikko Rantanen faces massive fine over Finnish military service dispute; agent denies any wrongdoing: Report

Mikko Rantanen is dealing with more than just hockey this year. The Dallas Stars forward is facing a legal issue in Finland connected to his mandatory military service. Prosecutors say he reported for duty late last year and want him fined. However, his agent Matti Huhtamaki insists there was no wrongdoing.

Earlier this summer, Rantanen entered service at the Guard Jaeger Regiment’s sports school. His time there did not last long, as he has now been released for health reasons. His agent confirmed the release during his interview with Wine Virtanen of Iltalehti.fi, but did not share details on how long Rantanen served.

The legal case, first reported by Ilta-Sanomat, centers on Rantanen’s request to delay his service in April 2024. He was asked to report on April 15, 2024, at 4 p.m. However, he allegedly didn't report that day as he had not read the order related to the commencement of his services. He submitted his application to postpone his service, but it was late, which resulted in a rule violation.

The request was eventually approved on April 16, but prosecutors claim it was filed too late and are seeking a fine equal to 10-15 days of income. Huhtamaki said Rantanen denies the accusation and explained that mistakes were made but corrected as soon as possible.

"There have been mistakes that Mikko has tried to correct as soon as he received the information," Huhtamaki said to Iltalehti on Wednesday (Translated from Finnish).

He added that the case should be left to the court.

"We do not want to comment further on the matter while it is still unfinished (in court)," Huhtamaki said. "We will leave it to the court to decide this matter."

While this dispute continues, Mikko Rantanen has stayed consistent on the ice. He began the 2024–25 season with Colorado, moved to Carolina and later joined Dallas. Across 82 regular-season games, he scored 32 goals and added 56 assists for 88 points. November and December were his best stretches, with 19 and 20 points in those months.

In the playoffs with Dallas, Rantanen played a key offensive role. He put up 22 points in 18 games, including a hat trick against Winnipeg and a four-point performance against Colorado (another hat-trick goal night). The Stars’ run ended in the Western Conference finals against Edmonton, but Rantanen again showed he could perform when it mattered.

Mikko Rantanen joins Stars, signs an eight-year contract after the trade

In March, Mikko Rantanen’s NHL journey took another sharp turn. After a brief stint with the Carolina Hurricanes, the forward was dealt to the Dallas Stars and quickly secured his long-term future. The 28-year-old signed an eight-year, $96 million contract immediately after the trade.

Rantanen admitted the move was a new experience for him. Speaking to NHL.com, he said:

“It was the first time I’ve been traded from Colorado and it happened quick.”

He explained that Dallas felt like the best fit, both on and off the ice. Rantanen also shared that he decided after talks with his camp and his girlfriend, Susanna.

For now, his future on the ice looks consistent, while his situation in Finland remains unsettled. Both sides await the court’s decision on a matter his camp believes should not have reached this stage.

