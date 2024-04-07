Mikko Rantanen injury update: Insider provides update on Colorado's right-winger

Colorado Avalanche fans received an update on the status of star forward Mikko Rantanen following his departure from Friday's game against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Finnish winger sustained an upper-body injury after absorbing a hit from Mattias Ekholm, prompting concerns among supporters regarding the severity of the setback.

Ryan Boulding of NHL.com was among the first to report on Rantanen's absence from Sunday's upcoming clash against the Dallas Stars, citing his ongoing concussion protocol as the primary reason for his sidelining.

Corey Masisak, a reputable NHL insider, took to X (formerly Twitter) to relay insights from Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar regarding Rantanen's condition.

Bednar revealed that while Rantanen is indeed in concussion protocol, he displayed signs of progress by participating in a workout session the day prior and engaging in individual skating drills on Sunday morning.

Despite this positive development, the team remains cautious with their star player's health, opting to classify him as day-to-day until further notice. The absence of Mikko Rantanen leaves a noticeable void in the Avalanche lineup, as the 25-year-old has been a key contributor to the team's success this season.

With Rantanen sidelined, the Avalanche coaching staff must explore alternative options to compensate for his absence on the ice. In light of Rantanen's injury, Chris Wagner is expected to fill the void in the lineup, providing depth and versatility to the forward group.

Additionally, veteran forward Zach Parise may see an increased role within the team's top-six forwards, tasked with shouldering some of the offensive responsibilities typically entrusted to Mikko Rantanen.

The match leading to Mikko Rantanen's injury

The Edmonton Oilers secured a playoff spot with a convincing 6-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche, led by standout performances from Connor McDavid and Evander Kane.

McDavid reflected on the team's journey, stating,

“Things weren’t looking great, but we had the belief that we could turn it around and we did that.”

Kane echoed this sentiment, expressing,

“It’s a nice feeling.”

The Oilers' resilience was evident as they bounced back from a recent loss, with Leon Draisaitl emphasizing their ability to respond to adversity.

Despite an early setback, the Oilers quickly rebounded, with Corey Perry opening the scoring just under two minutes into the game. McDavid showcased his skill, tallying his 30th goal of the season and assisting on another. Kane broke a 21-game scoring drought, netting two goals, including a pivotal one just before the end of the second period. Defenseman Mattias Ekholm also made significant contributions, scoring a goal and assisting on another.

The Avalanche struggled to keep pace. Despite goals from Jonathan Drouin and Ross Colton, they were outplayed by the Oilers. Additionally, the Avalanche faced injury concerns, with Mikko Rantanen leaving the game after a hard hit from Ekholm.

The Oilers' dominant performance showcased their determination to secure a playoff berth, while the Avalanche faced challenge maintaining momentum.