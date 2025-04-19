Mikko Rantanen will be up against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche, in the opening round of the NHL playoffs. Rantanen was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on January 24th before being dealt to the Dallas Stars at the trade deadline, where he signed an eight-year deal worth $96 million.

As the Stars and Avalanche prepare to square off in the opening round, Rantanen opened up about his emotions on playing against his former teammates.

“I have a lot of friends off the ice from that team, but I think when the whistle goes on the ice for Game 1, I think then it’s business and we try to beat each other. Business is how I would look at it. Everybody wants to win.” Mikko Rantanen said (per NHL.com).

Mikko Rantanen was drafted 10th overall in 2015 by Colorado and he spent 10 NHL seasons there. He played a major role in their 2021-22 Stanley Cup win.

“It’s going to be different, but that’s his new home... That’s the life of pro hockey sometimes in the business side of it. He’s going to be a big factor in this series.” Colorado's HC Jared Bednar said.

As the second-place team in the Central Division, the Stars will have a home-ice advantage over the third-place Avalanche. The first game of the series is scheduled for Saturday night in Dallas.

Matt Duchene supports Mikko Rantanen through emotional challenges

Dallas' forward Matt Duchene, who spent nine seasons with the Avalanche before being traded, understands the emotional challenge Mikko Rantanen may face against his former team.

"Going back in there the first time, I told him, 'Hey, if you're feeling anything, come chat with me, because I've been through it,'"Duchene shared.

The veteran forward admitted that facing your former team in the playoffs can be tough. Duchene noted that dealing with a hostile crowd is never easy, no matter how or why a player left.

Duchene wants Rantanen to know that he and the Stars are there to support him as he navigates these "extra emotions" during the playoffs.

"We're here for him to deal with any of those extra emotions," Duchene said. "Playoffs is already stressful enough. Adding that on top's tough, so not sure how it'll be for him.

Duchene acknowledged that everyone goes through their own unique experience and admitted it’s not something you easily get used to.

