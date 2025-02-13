Mikko Rantanen picks Connor McDavid, MacKinnon and $54,000,000 ex-teammate as players he'd love to steal from 4 Nations rivals

Mikko Rantanen was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes from the Colorado Avalanche in a three-team deal on Jan. 24. He has 26 goals and 40 assists this season but has struggled since the move, with one goal in six games.

In a video posted by B/R Open Ice, Rantanen was asked which player he would take from a rival country. He named Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, who is on a six-year, $54,000,000 contract with the Avalanche.

Rantanen praised McDavid’s career and called him an obvious choice.

"McDavid, everybody probably says the same thing. I can say MacKinnon, Makar too, obviously, my ex-teammates. McDavid I think is — what he has done — his career is pretty impressive." Rantanen said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

McDavid helped Team Canada win their 4 Nations opener against Sweden. He assisted on MacKinnon's goal in the first period. He has 22 goals and 49 points this season.

McDavid is a generational talent and led the Edmonton Oilers to the Stanley Cup finals with 32 goals and 100 assists last season. He has reached the 153-point mark in the 2022-23 NHL season, the only player to do so in the 21st century. So, Rantanen's choice is supported by facts, too.

Mikko Rantanen is taking his time to settle in after the trade to the Hurricanes

Mikko Rantanen was still processing his trade when he arrived in Montreal to play for Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He believes focusing on the tournament will help him settle.

Speaking to the media after Finland’s practice at Bell Centre on Tuesday, Rantanen said per NHL.com:

“I think the playing side of everything is the best part. You just try to focus on the games. A tournament like this goes by quick. There’s only three games and then, hopefully, you’re on the top two seeding and then get to the final. It happens quick.”

Finland plays its first game against the U.S. on Thursday. Rantanen fully participated in practice after missing a Hurricanes game due to a lower-body injury. He skated with Artturi Lehkonen and Aleksander Barkov.

The transition has been tough after 10 seasons with Colorado, where Rantanen won a Stanley Cup in 2022. Rantanen admits it will take time to adjust.

“I think it’s only been, it was two weeks I was there, so it’s too quick even to get settled after a long time in another place,” Rantanen said.

The Hurricanes, currently second in the Metropolitan Division, have 26 games left before the playoffs, giving him enough time to adjust.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles