Mikko Rantanen's special postgame hug with former teammate Gabriel Landeskog turns heads

Mikko Rantanen’s hug with Gabriel Landeskog after Game 7 caught the attention of hockey fans. The two shared a quiet moment after the Dallas Stars knocked the Colorado Avalanche out of the playoffs. It was Rantanen’s first series win since being traded away from Colorado earlier this year.

Ad

Rantanen was sent to Carolina in January. Then, he moved to Dallas before the NHL trade deadline in March. He had spent his entire career with the Avalanche before that. He became a key player for the Stars in just a few months.

He scored a hat trick in the third period of Game 7, and his three goals helped Dallas win the series. Rantanen finished the seven-game series with five goals and 12 points.

Ad

Trending

After the win, players lined up to shake hands. It was Rantanen’s last chance to say goodbye to his old teammates. The hug with Landeskog was emotional for both players. They had played together for years in Colorado.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Landeskog had just returned after missing three years with knee injuries. He played five games in the series and scored once.

Gabriel Landeskog, Jared Bednar react to Mikko Rantanen’s Game 7 hat trick vs. Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog spoke after Colorado’s Game 7 loss to Dallas. He said he didn’t care who scored for Dallas. Even though Mikko Rantanen is his close friend, Landeskog said it didn’t matter if he scored or didn't.

Ad

"I couldn't care less who scored for them," Landeskog said."I really couldn’t. I've told you, Miko's one of my best friends, and I love him, but I couldn't care whether he scored or somebody else."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Rantanen stepped up at key moments. He pointed out Rantanen’s skill on his first goal and his strong play overall.

"Well, kind of what he (Rantanen) did in the second period the other night," Bednar said. "That's the thing with Miko. It's not about always just creating multiple chances or every time he touches the puck, but big moments."

Ad

Bednar also called Rantanen a pure goal scorer.

"Look at that first goal," Bednar said. "Pretty nice individual effort, rips it off the bar and down, then finds a way to get the other one on the wraparound. It's off our skate. It's still high-quality play. He capitalizes on it. That's what he is. He's a pure goal scorer. He did that in the third."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Rantanen also recorded 24 shots, 10 hits and eight blocked shots. He ended the series with a minus-1 rating.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama