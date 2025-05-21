Mikko Rantanen sends loud and clear warning to rival Edmonton Oilers ahead of conference finals - "Change the script" 

The Dallas Stars lost in the Western Conference finals in 2024, but they didn't have Mikko Rantanen. This year, they do, and he is hoping that the team can reverse the outcome of last year's series.
They're once again matched up with the Edmonton Oilers, whom Rantanen had a message for ahead of Game 1 on Wednesday. He expects the series to be tight and physical; however, it's one he's ready to write the narrative on.
"If you go back to back years, there's obviously short memory from what happened last year, and so I'm expecting a physical series," Rantanen said on Wednesday. "You know, both teams are physical, and I don't know, bad blood, but obviously there's some compete from last year. You know, obviously, Edmonton won last year. But now we try to change the script."
Rantanen took a circuitous route to the Stars. He was blindsided by a trade from the Colorado Avalanche, whom the Stars eliminated, while they were working on an extension.
He didn't want to stay with the Carolina Hurricanes, so he didn't sign an extension. Ratanen was then traded to the Stars, where he's been a force this playoffs and has carried the offensive load.
Oilers star shares wariness of Mikko Rantanen
Mikko Rantanen can take over a game and a Stanley Cup Playoff series. So can Connor McDavid, who will be on the opposite side of the Dallas Stars forward.
“Adding Rantanen helps; he’s played really well," McDavid said on Monday, via NHL.com. "Their power play seems to be really clicking, they scored a big goal last night (2-1 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets). It’s going to be tough, but we’re excited for the challenge as we always are.”
McDavid continued to praise Rantanen.
“He’s a big man, really smart, good in battles, sees the ice really well," McDavid said. "He’s been doing it for a really long time as well. He’s a perennial 100-point guy, scored 50 goals, he’s a great player who we’ll need to keep an eye out in this series.”
Rantanen had 12 points in the opening playoff series against the Avalanche, and he's now aiming to help get revenge for his new team.
