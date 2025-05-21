Mikko Rantanen sends loud and clear warning to rival Edmonton Oilers ahead of conference finals - "Change the script" 

The Dallas Stars lost in the Western Conference finals in 2024, but they didn't have Mikko Rantanen. This year, they do, and he is hoping that the team can reverse the outcome of last year's series.

Ad

They're once again matched up with the Edmonton Oilers, whom Rantanen had a message for ahead of Game 1 on Wednesday. He expects the series to be tight and physical; however, it's one he's ready to write the narrative on.

Ad

Trending

"If you go back to back years, there's obviously short memory from what happened last year, and so I'm expecting a physical series," Rantanen said on Wednesday. "You know, both teams are physical, and I don't know, bad blood, but obviously there's some compete from last year. You know, obviously, Edmonton won last year. But now we try to change the script."

Ad

Rantanen took a circuitous route to the Stars. He was blindsided by a trade from the Colorado Avalanche, whom the Stars eliminated, while they were working on an extension.

He didn't want to stay with the Carolina Hurricanes, so he didn't sign an extension. Ratanen was then traded to the Stars, where he's been a force this playoffs and has carried the offensive load.

Oilers star shares wariness of Mikko Rantanen

Mikko Rantanen can take over a game and a Stanley Cup Playoff series. So can Connor McDavid, who will be on the opposite side of the Dallas Stars forward.

Ad

Mikko Rantanen got some high praise (Imagn)

“Adding Rantanen helps; he’s played really well," McDavid said on Monday, via NHL.com. "Their power play seems to be really clicking, they scored a big goal last night (2-1 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets). It’s going to be tough, but we’re excited for the challenge as we always are.”

Ad

McDavid continued to praise Rantanen.

“He’s a big man, really smart, good in battles, sees the ice really well," McDavid said. "He’s been doing it for a really long time as well. He’s a perennial 100-point guy, scored 50 goals, he’s a great player who we’ll need to keep an eye out in this series.”

Rantanen had 12 points in the opening playoff series against the Avalanche, and he's now aiming to help get revenge for his new team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama