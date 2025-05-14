Mikko Rantanen shuts down wild theory behind his Stars trade - "That wasn’t ever my mindset"

Mikko Rantanen getting traded to the Dallas Stars in March has been a big topic of conversation. Some fans and media members suggested that he moved to Dallas for revenge on his former team, the Colorado Avalanche. Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos claimed that Rantanen wanted to “jam it down Colorado’s throat.”

Ad

This idea quickly spread, but the veteran wing set the record straight on Tuesday in an interview with The New York Times' Peter Baugh.

“That wasn’t ever my mindset,” Rantanen said.

He explained that he chose the Stars for hockey reasons.

“I was looking at my options, and Dallas was a good team," Rantanen said. " … I think just the fit, the core here, a lot of good young players, a good goalie. But (vengeance on Colorado) was never my idea. Nothing like that,” he said.

Ad

Trending

He liked the players, the goalie and the chance to win. Rantanen added that his decision had nothing to do with getting back at the Avalanche.

The trade was a surprise to him. Rantanen thought his contract talks with Colorado were going well and expected to stay with the team. However, the Avalanche traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes, where he played only 13 games. After that, Carolina traded him to Dallas.

Ad

With the Stars, Rantanen signed an eight-year $96 million deal. Since joining them, he has been playing arguably the best hockey of his career. He leads the NHL in playoff points and set a record by scoring or assisting on 13 straight goals. Rantanen also scored a hat trick in Game 7 against Colorado on May 3.

Nathan MacKinnon reacts to Mikko Rantanen trade

On Saturday, Nathan MacKinnon spoke for the first time about Mikko Rantanen’s trade from the Colorado Avalanche. He was with Team Canada in Stockholm for the world championships when he was asked about the move.

Ad

MacKinnon admitted he didn’t know what to say.

“That’s hard to say,” McKinnon said, via Ilta-Sanomat. “I can’t really give an answer. I think both sides ... I don’t know.”

He made it clear that he preferred to keep Rantanen on the team.

“Of course I would like him to be on the team, but he’s not,” MacKinnon said.

Ad

Despite the Avalanche being knocked out of the playoffs by the Dallas Stars, MacKinnon praised Rantanen’s performance in the series.

"Of course I miss Mikko," MacKinnon said. "And he scored a hat trick against us in the sevens. Incredible player and a great friend of mine."

Rantanen had a tough year with trades and uncertainty; however, he looks happy again, as he's been superb in the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama