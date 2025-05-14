Mikko Rantanen shuts down wild theory behind his Stars trade - "That wasn’t ever my mindset"

Mikko Rantanen getting traded to the Dallas Stars in March has been a big topic of conversation. Some fans and media members suggested that he moved to Dallas for revenge on his former team, the Colorado Avalanche. Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos claimed that Rantanen wanted to “jam it down Colorado’s throat.”
This idea quickly spread, but the veteran wing set the record straight on Tuesday in an interview with The New York Times' Peter Baugh.
“That wasn’t ever my mindset,” Rantanen said.
He explained that he chose the Stars for hockey reasons.
“I was looking at my options, and Dallas was a good team," Rantanen said. " … I think just the fit, the core here, a lot of good young players, a good goalie. But (vengeance on Colorado) was never my idea. Nothing like that,” he said.
He liked the players, the goalie and the chance to win. Rantanen added that his decision had nothing to do with getting back at the Avalanche.
The trade was a surprise to him. Rantanen thought his contract talks with Colorado were going well and expected to stay with the team. However, the Avalanche traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes, where he played only 13 games. After that, Carolina traded him to Dallas.
With the Stars, Rantanen signed an eight-year $96 million deal. Since joining them, he has been playing arguably the best hockey of his career. He leads the NHL in playoff points and set a record by scoring or assisting on 13 straight goals. Rantanen also scored a hat trick in Game 7 against Colorado on May 3.
Nathan MacKinnon reacts to Mikko Rantanen trade
On Saturday, Nathan MacKinnon spoke for the first time about Mikko Rantanen’s trade from the Colorado Avalanche. He was with Team Canada in Stockholm for the world championships when he was asked about the move.
MacKinnon admitted he didn’t know what to say.
“That’s hard to say,” McKinnon said, via Ilta-Sanomat. “I can’t really give an answer. I think both sides ... I don’t know.”
He made it clear that he preferred to keep Rantanen on the team.
“Of course I would like him to be on the team, but he’s not,” MacKinnon said.
Despite the Avalanche being knocked out of the playoffs by the Dallas Stars, MacKinnon praised Rantanen’s performance in the series.
"Of course I miss Mikko," MacKinnon said. "And he scored a hat trick against us in the sevens. Incredible player and a great friend of mine."
Rantanen had a tough year with trades and uncertainty; however, he looks happy again, as he's been superb in the postseason.
