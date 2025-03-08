Mikko Rantanen trade details: Full breakdown of blockbuster trade involving Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes

Mikko Rantanen has been traded to the Dallas Stars from the Carolina Hurricanes. Soon after, he signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with Dallas. His new deal has an average annual value of $12 million and includes a no-move clause for all eight years.

Ad

Dallas Stars Received:

Mikko Rantanen

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In return, Carolina received forward Logan Stankoven, a first-round and third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and another third-round and first-round pick in the 2027 and 2028 NHL Drafts, respectively. This is Rantanen’s second trade in two months. He was traded to Carolina from Colorado on January 24, 2025, in a three-team deal involving Chicago.

Carolina Hurricanes Received:

Forward Logan Stankoven

2026 first-round pick

2026 third-round pick

2027 third-round pick

2028 first-round pick

Before these trades, Rantanen was on a six-year, $55.5 million contract with the Avalanche. He was set to become a free agent after this season, which led Colorado to move him early. Rantanen said he had to consider all options before signing long-term with a team.

Ad

This season, Rantanen has 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 62 games. However, he struggled in Carolina, recording just six points in 13 games. Dallas hopes he will help them make a strong playoff push.

Dallas is second in the Central Division, trailing the Winnipeg Jets. With Rantanen and other key players, the Stars aim for a deep playoff run. Carolina, meanwhile, adds young talent and draft picks for the future.

Mikko Rantanen on his trade and decision to join Dallas

Mikko Rantanen spoke about his trade and decision to sign with Dallas. He said the past two months had been hectic.

Ad

Rantanen said Colorado traded him because of his free agency. He thought about his future before choosing Dallas. He considered both hockey and life outside the game. Carolina was a strong team, but he felt Dallas was a better fit.

"I think at the time obviously I had to look at all the options because there was no deal when the trade happened," Rantanen said, per NHL.com. "It was kind of a situation where I had to think about my life for a long period of time, not only on the ice but also off the ice."

Ad

"Obviously, it’s a really good team in Carolina, the last couple of years they’ve been close to the Stanley Cup. But I think the fit in Dallas and I’ve been thinking a lot about it with myself and my camp and Susanna and everything. Just the fit I feel like everywhere, I think that was what the decision was."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Mikko Rantanen is excited to join a strong Dallas team, and he hopes to help them win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama