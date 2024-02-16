Milan Lucic domestic violence case not going to trial, Bruins star's wife unwilling to testify: Reports

The case against Milan Lucic was dropped by prosecutors on Friday when his wife chose not to testify, and a judge ruled out her 911 call inadmissible as evidence, according to CBS News.

Despite the insistence of Assistant District Attorney Samuel Jones, the call was not allowed to be used as evidence for the trial that was set to take place later that day.

"She is crying, she's distressed. She says that she ran from her apartment because of this incident," Jones said. (h/t wcvb.com). "Later on, she says that she's not going to go back to the apartment because her husband put his hands around her neck and she's scared of that."

Lucic's attorney, Gary Pelletier, however, said that the call was not enough to implicate the Boston Bruins star.

The judge sided with the Pelletier, disallowing the call as evidence. Jones then filed for a nolle prosequi, signifying the prosecution's decision to cease pursuing the case.

Following his arrest in November last year, Milan Lucic enrolled in the NHL's Player Assistance Program. The veteran has since been absent from the Bruins and remains on leave from the team.

Milan Lucic looks to return for Bruins after dropping of domestic abuse case

Milan Lucic last played in the NHL on October 21, when the Bruins took on the Los Angeles Kings. Lucic had hurt his back during a play and was set to be out for weeks to recover from the injury.

However, with the domestic abuse charge coming and his subsequent arrest coming to light, Lucic's return to the ice was put on hold. With the domestic abuse charge now cleared, Lucic's attorney has expressed the veteran's eagerness to return to the game.

Milan Lucic during the game against the Philadelphia Flyers

Post the judgment, Pelletier said that his client wishes to get in touch with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to work out a roadmap through which he could return.

A member of the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning Boston Bruins team, Lucic rejoined the team this past offseason on a $1 million contract.