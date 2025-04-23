Former NHLer Milan Lucic’s father Dobro Lucic had died by suicide in April 2015 in Vancouver. On Tuesday, Lucic penned an emotional note on Instagram reflecting on the 10th anniversary of his father’s death.

Ad

He shared a couple of pictures with the note, one of which was of his father holding the Stanley Cup. The other saw Lucic standing by his father's headstone, as he wore a 'Check on Your Teammates' hoodie.

In his post, the former Bruin shared how the pain of that loss still lingers in his daily life and how much deep sorrow and confusion he has carried over the years.

“Ten years have passed, and still, not a day goes by that I don’t think of you. Losing you changed everything. The pain of your absence has become a quiet part of my every day—a shadow that follows, a silence that echoes,” he wrote.

Ad

Trending

“I wish I could have reached you in that moment, told you how deeply you were loved, how needed you were, how your life mattered so much. I’ve wrestled with guilt, anger, confusion, but most of all, I’ve missed you. I’ve missed the advice you’d give, the way you’d laugh, the way you made everything feel okay.”

Ad

Lucic mentioned that he chooses to honor his dad not only by remembering the way he died but by celebrating the way he lived.

“But over time, I’ve also come to understand. I know now that your pain was overwhelming, that you didn’t want to leave us—you just wanted the suffering to end. I carry that understanding with compassion and forgiveness,” Lucic wrote.

Ad

“I honor you not just by remembering how you died, but by how you lived. You were kind, strong, funny, and deeply human. I see you in my reflection, in moments of strength, in the way I love others.”

Ad

He ended his message with a reminder that his father’s story continues through him and he wanted to share it openly so others know they’re not alone. Lucic included hashtags to promote mental health awareness and encouraged people to check in on their loved ones.

Milan Lucic’s family had initially chosen not his disclose the details of his father’s death

It was just two months before Milan Lucic was traded from the Boston Bruins to the Los Angeles Kings that his father passed away. At the time, the Lucic family chose not to share the full story publicly and kept the details private as they processed the loss.

Ad

Later in an interview with Hockey Night in Canada, Lucic finally opened up and confirmed that his father had died by suicide.

“Because it was a suicide, it was definitely hard on me,” Lucic said. “Not having my dad there to call or have him call me is definitely something that I'm still getting used to, but at the back of my mind, I know what he would say to me in certain situations and try to use it to keep making him proud.” [Fox Sports]

Lucic also admitted that it was the hardest summer of his life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama