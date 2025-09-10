Milan Lucic reveals his path to 22 months of sobriety, credits support of his partner and 'sober community'

NHL veteran Milan Lucic opened up about his journey to 22 months of sobriety, crediting the unwavering support of his partner, Brittany, and the sober community for his remarkable turnaround.

Ad

Last month, the St. Louis Blues announced they had signed the veteran forward to a professional tryout.

Lucic last played for the Boston Bruins in 2023-24, getting up two assists in four games. During that season in November 2023, he was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery on a family member.

The charges were later dropped when his wife declined to testify in court. Soon after, Lucic entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, which he completed, and has since been reinstated.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on "The Cam & Strick Podcast," Lucic reflected on how much has changed.

"Everything is better now because of just dealing with things the right way,” Lucic said (Timestamp- 2:05:30 onwards). "Having a partner (wife Brittany) to support you throughout it all, even though there was a time period where I kind of had to do some stuff on my own.

Ad

"But once we got back together and reconciled everything, it was we've been able to build a stronger and better relationship. And I give her a lot of credit for that," he added.

Ad

He shared that his wife often speaks publicly about how proud she is of his sobriety, which has become an important part of his story.

"Yeah. I'm coming up to 22 months here. Oh yeah. So I'm around 650 days. And that's been a big part too. Just having the support of people in the sober community," Lucic said.

He also noted that a big part of his journey has been the support he’s received from the sober community.

Ad

Milan Lucic on sober community's support

Milan Lucic said he was able to rekindle old friendships that had been lost, especially with others in the program. And through that process, he realized there is far more support available than most people would expect.

Because the program is built on anonymity, he didn’t always know who else was involved until he began seeing familiar faces.

Ad

“Then guys are always reaching out and you're reaching out to other guys and everyone's kind of helping out each other. So to have that support as well was really big and really huge," Lucic said.

Over his NHL career, Lucic has played 1,177 games, recording 233 goals and 586 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama