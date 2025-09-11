Ex-Bruins forward Milan Lucic’s wife Brittany Lucic took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pointed message in the wake of the shocking death of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
In her story, Brittany wrote:
“Every person is entitled to free speech, but NO ONE is entitled to take another life. Violence is the symptom…beneath the cause lies with deep pain, disconnection, and societal failures that drive people to these horrific acts. One is a freedom that builds society…the other is a violation that destroys it.”
Her words came after Kirk, 31, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking to students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Kirk was participating in a “Prove Me Wrong” Q&A event under a tent on campus when a gunshot fired from a nearby rooftop struck him in the neck.
Eyewitnesses described chaos as students dove for cover and fled the area. Kirk was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead. Authorities believe the shooter fired from the roof of the university’s Losee Center, around 200 yards from the scene.
Early reports indicated a person of interest was detained but police later clarified no suspect is currently in custody. The FBI, Utah state police and local authorities are leading a manhunt, with descriptions circulating of a figure in all-black tactical gear carrying a long gun.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox has described the killing as a “political assassination.” Donald Trump paid tribute on Truth Social, calling Kirk “great, and even legendary” and praising his influence among young conservatives.
