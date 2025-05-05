"Mile 10 John and Matty": Johnny Gaudreau's sister dedicates each mile of 10-mile Broad Street run to her closest family and friends

Since the tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in a road accident last year in August, the Gaudreau family has been paying special tributes to the memory of their loved ones from time to time. This weekend, Johnny’s sister Katie dedicated the final mile of the Broad Street run to her late brothers.

On Sunday, Katie Gaudreau participated in the Broad Street Run 2025 which is a well-known 10-mile road race held every spring in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Broad Street 2025 🤍 Very little training but a whole lot of support. It just shows you can do anything with your village behind you supporting you….Although I wouldn’t recommend 10 miles without training,” she wrote.

In the caption, Katie also shared that she had dedicated each mile to someone meaningful in her life. This included her parents, family members, close friends and those who’ve supported the Gaudreau family after their tragic loss.

“Dedicated my miles to the strongest people I know. (Thanks @erin_barth99 & @michellebarth1 ). Mile 1 Dad, Mile 2 Mom, Mile 3 Devin, Mile 4 Kristen & AJ, Mile 5 Meredith, Mile 6 Madeline, Mile 7 My Nieces & Nephews, Mile 8 Friends who turned to Family, Mile 9 All the Gaudreau supporters who have showed up for us these past 8 months. Mile 10 John & Matty 🤍🤍”

Johnny Gaudreau’s mother pens emotional message for daughter Katie, mentioning late sons

Johnny Gaudreau’s mother Jane shared her daughter’s post on her Instagram stories later that day. She penned a heartfelt message for Katie, saying that her late brothers would have been very proud of her.

“After everything you’ve been through this year, you still find the strength to push forward. We’re all so incredibly proud of you, but no one is prouder than your brothers. ❤️” Jane Gaudreau wrote.

via Instagram/@jgaudreau311

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were fatally struck by a vehicle last year on Aug. 29 while cycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, the day before their sister Katie’s wedding. The alleged driver Sean Higgins was arrested and charged with two counts each of aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide among other offenses.

In January this year, Higgins pleaded not guilty and rejected a 35-year plea deal. If convicted, he faces up to 70 years in prison.

