Minnesota Wild HC John Hynes confirms $42,000,000 star's plans for 4 Nations Face-Off despite injury scare

Minnesota Wild coach John Hynes has confirmed that forward Joel Eriksson Ek plans to play in the 4 Nations Face-off Tournament for Sweden despite a recent lower-body injury. Eriksson Ek, who has an eight-year $42 million contract with the Wild, missed Saturday's game against the New York Islanders due to the injury.

Hynes said that the injury was not serious.

"No, not based on what we know about where he’s at," Hynes said on Saturday, via The Hockey News. "It’s not a major thing. It’s one of these things, too, where he wasn’t right to play tonight but it’s [not] a major concern for us."

Hynes also confirmed Eriksson Ek still plans to play internationally.

“As of now he’s planning on going to the 4 Nations, correct,” Hynes said.

Eriksson Ek has been an important player for Minnesota this season. He has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 41 games. His performance is much better in wins, where he has 17 points and a +16 rating. In losses, he only has six points and a -11 rating.

The Minnesota Wild are third in the Central Division with a 33-19-4 record and are in the playoff race. Eriksson Ek's strong two-way play and leadership are needed as the season gets more intense.

The 4 Nations Tournament gives Eriksson Ek a chance to represent Sweden. Fans and team officials will watch his recovery closely as they hope he returns to full strength for the tournament and the NHL season.

Minnesota Wild's impressive comeback in the last game before the 4 Nations Faceoff

The Minnesota Wild scored five straight goals to beat the New York Islanders 6-3 at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. Marco Rossi gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 3:19 of the first period with a shot from the slot before Kyle Palmieri tied it 13 seconds later with a wrist shot.

Brock Nelson put the Islanders ahead 2-1 with a one-timer 28 seconds into the second period. Anders Lee made it 3-1 at 7:17 with a tip-in after a pass from Scott Perunovich.

Frederick Gaudreau started Minnesota’s comeback at 13:21, scoring on a power play with a shot that deflected in. Matt Boldy tied the game 3-3 at 17:59, tipping in a Jonas Brodin shot. Yakov Trenin gave the Wild a 4-3 lead at 18:50 by redirecting Jake Middleton’s shot.

Boldy scored again at 5:53 of the third when his pass deflected in off a defender’s stick. Marcus Foligno secured the 6-3 win for the Minnesota Wild with an empty-net goal at 15:46.

