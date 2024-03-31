Minnesota Wild's Ryan Hartman under NHL review for post-game misconduct: Reports

The Minnesota Wild's recent game against the Vegas Golden Knights took an unexpected turn with forward Ryan Hartman finding himself under NHL scrutiny for post-game misconduct. While the incident initially flew under immediate attention, it has come to light now.

During the clash, Hartman was handed a 10-minute misconduct and ejected from the game. Although the cameras missed the exact moment that led to Hartman's dismissal, the aftermath of his actions drew significant attention.

Reports from Wild insider Michael Russo indicate that the NHL's Department of Player Safety is considering a mandatory three-game suspension for Hartman due to his actions.

"Not sure to what extent (fine or worse), but sounds like #mnwild 's Ryan Hartman will be hearing from the NHL for his misconduct at game's end. I didn't see it, but apparently he chucked his stick in the refs' direction. He was incensed bc he was high-sticked by Noah Hanifin in final minute of regulation. Not sure how it was missed."

Ryan Hartman allegedly threw his stick in the direction of an NHL official after the game's conclusion. He did so after an incident where he received a high stick from Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin. Referees allegedly failed to take the play into cognizance.

What does the NHL rulebook say about Ryan Hartman's actions?

The incident underscores the NHL's stringent policies regarding player conduct, particularly in interactions with officials.

Rule 40.4 of the NHL rulebook addresses such situations explicitly:

"Any player who, by his actions, physically demeans an official or physically threatens an official by (but not limited to) throwing a stick or any other piece of equipment or object at or in the general direction of an official, shooting the puck at or in the general direction of an official, spitting at or in the general direction of an official, or who deliberately applies physical force to an official solely for the purpose of getting free of such an official during or immediately following an altercation shall be suspended for not less than three (3) games."

Given the clear language of the rule and the nature of Hartman's actions, the potential for a suspension appears likely, pending the decision of the Department of Player Safety.

Playoff hopes are diminishing for the Minnesota Wild after losing this game, as they are sixth in the central division.