  Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 23rd February, 2024

Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 23rd February, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 23, 2024 14:20 GMT
Edmonton Oilers v Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 23rd February, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers (33-18-2) are sixth in the Western Conference and face off against the 12th-ranked Minnesota Wild (26-24-6) at Rogers Place on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

In their recent matchup on Feb. 21, the Oilers suffered a close 6-5 overtime defeat at home against the Boston Bruins. Despite the loss, Edmonton remains in a competitive position in the conference standings.

On the other hand, the Minnesota Wild are coming off a road game against the Winnipeg Jets on Feb. 20, where they experienced a 6-3 loss.

Positioned at the 12th spot in the Western Conference, the Wild face a challenging task against the Oilers to improve their standing. Both teams aim to rebound from their recent setbacks and gain crucial points in the conference standings.

Minnesota Wild projected lineups

Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild

Forwards

  • Kirill Kaprizov- Joel Eriksson Ek- Matt Boldy
  • Marcus Johansson- Ryan Hartman- Mats Zuccarello
  • Brandon Duhaime- Connor Dewar- Frederick Gaudreau
  • Jake Lucchini- Marco Rossi- Vinni Lettieri

Defensemen

  • Jacob Middleton- Brock Faber
  • Jonas Brodin- Zach Bogosian
  • Dakota Mermis- Declan Chisholm

Goalies

  • Filip Gustavsson
  • Marc-Andre Fleury

Minnesota Wild starting goalie

Filip Gustavsson will most likely start for the Wild.
Filip Gustavsson will most likely start for the Wild.

Filip Gustavsson will most likely start for the Wild. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 33
  • Games Started (GS): 32
  • Wins: 15
  • Losses (L): 13
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
  • Goals Against (GA): 100
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.27
  • Shots Against (SA): 940
  • Saves (SV): 840
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .894
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 32 seconds

Edmonton Oilers projected lineups

Edmonton Oilers v Arizona Coyotes
 Edmonton Oilers

Forwards

  • Warren Foegele- Connor McDavid- Zach Hyman
  • Evander Kane- Leon Draisaitl- Ryan McLeod
  • Mattias Janmark- Dylan Holloway- Corey Perry
  • Sam Gagner- Derek Ryan- Connor Brown

Defensemen

  • Mattias Ekholm- Evan Bouchard
  • Darnell Nurse- Cody Ceci
  • Brett Kulak- Vincent Desharnais

Goalies

  • Calvin Pickard
  • Stuart Skinner

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Calvin Pickard will most likely start for the Oilers.
Calvin Pickard will most likely start for the Oilers.

Calvin Pickard will most likely start for the Oilers. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 10
  • Games Started (GS): 9
  • Wins: 7
  • Losses (L): 2
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 0
  • Goals Against (GA): 24
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.48
  • Shots Against (SA): 266
  • Saves (SV): 242
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .910
  • Shutouts (SO): 1
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 6 seconds

Edited by R. Elahi
