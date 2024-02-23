Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 23rd February, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers (33-18-2) are sixth in the Western Conference and face off against the 12th-ranked Minnesota Wild (26-24-6) at Rogers Place on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

In their recent matchup on Feb. 21, the Oilers suffered a close 6-5 overtime defeat at home against the Boston Bruins. Despite the loss, Edmonton remains in a competitive position in the conference standings.

On the other hand, the Minnesota Wild are coming off a road game against the Winnipeg Jets on Feb. 20, where they experienced a 6-3 loss.

Positioned at the 12th spot in the Western Conference, the Wild face a challenging task against the Oilers to improve their standing. Both teams aim to rebound from their recent setbacks and gain crucial points in the conference standings.

Minnesota Wild projected lineups

Minnesota Wild

Forwards

Kirill Kaprizov- Joel Eriksson Ek- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson- Ryan Hartman- Mats Zuccarello

Brandon Duhaime- Connor Dewar- Frederick Gaudreau

Jake Lucchini- Marco Rossi- Vinni Lettieri

Defensemen

Jacob Middleton- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin- Zach Bogosian

Dakota Mermis- Declan Chisholm

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Minnesota Wild starting goalie

Filip Gustavsson will most likely start for the Wild.

Filip Gustavsson will most likely start for the Wild. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 33

Games Started (GS): 32

Wins: 15

Losses (L): 13

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 100

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.27

Shots Against (SA): 940

Saves (SV): 840

Save Percentage (SV%): .894

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 32 seconds

Edmonton Oilers projected lineups

Forwards

Warren Foegele- Connor McDavid- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane- Leon Draisaitl- Ryan McLeod

Mattias Janmark- Dylan Holloway- Corey Perry

Sam Gagner- Derek Ryan- Connor Brown

Defensemen

Mattias Ekholm- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak- Vincent Desharnais

Goalies

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Calvin Pickard will most likely start for the Oilers.

Calvin Pickard will most likely start for the Oilers. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 10

Games Started (GS): 9

Wins: 7

Losses (L): 2

Overtime Losses (OTL): 0

Goals Against (GA): 24

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.48

Shots Against (SA): 266

Saves (SV): 242

Save Percentage (SV%): .910

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 6 seconds