Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th February, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-6, third in the Western Conference) will host the Minnesota Wild (23-23-5, 12th) in a conference matchup on Monday. The puck will be dropped at T-Mobile Arena at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Vegas secured a 3-2 road victory in its previous outing on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes. Meanwhile, Minnesota claimed a 3-2 home win in its most recent game on Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
In their last ten games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals per game (34 total). Meanwhile, the Wild are 6-4-0 in their past ten games, averaging 3.3 GFA (33 total).
Minnesota Wild projected lineup
Forwards
- Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
- Marcus Johansson - Marco Rossi - Mats Zuccarello
- Brandon Duhaime - Ryan Hartman - Frederick Gaudreau
- Connor Dewar - Jake Lucchini - Vinni Lettieri
Defenceman
- Jacob Middleton - Brock Faber
- Jonas Brodin - Zach Bogosian
- Jon Merrill - Dakota Mermis
Goalies
- Filip Gustavsson
- Marc-Andre Fleury
Minnesota Wild starting goalies
Filip Gustavsson is expected to start for the Wild. His stats for this season are mentioned below:
- Games Played (GP): 30
- Games Started (GS): 29
- Wins: 14
- Losses (L): 13
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 89
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.19
- Shots Against (SA): 866
- Saves (SV): 777
- Save Percentage (SV%): .897
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55:43
Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup
Forwards
- Ivan Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Jonathan Marchessault
- Paul Cotter - Chandler Stephenson - Mark Stone
- Brendan Brisson - William Karlsson - Michael Amadio
- Jonas Rondbjerg - Brett Howden - Keegan Kolesar
Defenceman
- Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo
- Brayden McNabb - Kaedan Korczak
- Nicolas Hague - Daniil Miromanov
Goalie
- Adin Hill
- Logan Thompson
Vegas Golden Knights starting goalies
Adin Hill is expected to start for the Knights. His stats for this season are mentioned below:
- Games Played (GP): 19
- Games Started (GS): 19
- Wins: 14
- Losses (L): 2
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 34
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 1.89
- Shots Against (SA): 539
- Saves (SV): 505
- Save Percentage (SV%): .937
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56:54