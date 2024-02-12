  • home icon
  • Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th February 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 12, 2024 15:45 GMT
Minnesota Wild v Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-6, third in the Western Conference) will host the Minnesota Wild (23-23-5, 12th) in a conference matchup on Monday. The puck will be dropped at T-Mobile Arena at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Vegas secured a 3-2 road victory in its previous outing on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes. Meanwhile, Minnesota claimed a 3-2 home win in its most recent game on Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In their last ten games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals per game (34 total). Meanwhile, the Wild are 6-4-0 in their past ten games, averaging 3.3 GFA (33 total).

Minnesota Wild projected lineup

Forwards

  • Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
  • Marcus Johansson - Marco Rossi - Mats Zuccarello
  • Brandon Duhaime - Ryan Hartman - Frederick Gaudreau
  • Connor Dewar - Jake Lucchini - Vinni Lettieri

Defenceman

  • Jacob Middleton - Brock Faber
  • Jonas Brodin - Zach Bogosian
  • Jon Merrill - Dakota Mermis

Goalies

  • Filip Gustavsson
  • Marc-Andre Fleury

Minnesota Wild starting goalies

Minnesota Wild - Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild - Filip Gustavsson

Filip Gustavsson is expected to start for the Wild. His stats for this season are mentioned below:

  • Games Played (GP): 30
  • Games Started (GS): 29
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses (L): 13
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 89
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.19
  • Shots Against (SA): 866
  • Saves (SV): 777
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .897
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55:43

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

  • Ivan Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Jonathan Marchessault
  • Paul Cotter - Chandler Stephenson - Mark Stone
  • Brendan Brisson - William Karlsson - Michael Amadio
  • Jonas Rondbjerg - Brett Howden - Keegan Kolesar

Defenceman

  • Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo
  • Brayden McNabb - Kaedan Korczak
  • Nicolas Hague - Daniil Miromanov

Goalie

  • Adin Hill
  • Logan Thompson

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalies

Vegas Golden Knights - Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights - Adin Hill

Adin Hill is expected to start for the Knights. His stats for this season are mentioned below:

  • Games Played (GP): 19
  • Games Started (GS): 19
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses (L): 2
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 34
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 1.89
  • Shots Against (SA): 539
  • Saves (SV): 505
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .937
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56:54

