Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th February, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-6, third in the Western Conference) will host the Minnesota Wild (23-23-5, 12th) in a conference matchup on Monday. The puck will be dropped at T-Mobile Arena at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Vegas secured a 3-2 road victory in its previous outing on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes. Meanwhile, Minnesota claimed a 3-2 home win in its most recent game on Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In their last ten games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals per game (34 total). Meanwhile, the Wild are 6-4-0 in their past ten games, averaging 3.3 GFA (33 total).

Minnesota Wild projected lineup

Forwards

Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson - Marco Rossi - Mats Zuccarello

Brandon Duhaime - Ryan Hartman - Frederick Gaudreau

Connor Dewar - Jake Lucchini - Vinni Lettieri

Defenceman

Jacob Middleton - Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin - Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill - Dakota Mermis

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Minnesota Wild starting goalies

Minnesota Wild - Filip Gustavsson

Filip Gustavsson is expected to start for the Wild. His stats for this season are mentioned below:

Games Played (GP): 30

Games Started (GS): 29

Wins: 14

Losses (L): 13

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 89

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.19

Shots Against (SA): 866

Saves (SV): 777

Save Percentage (SV%): .897

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55:43

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Ivan Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter - Chandler Stephenson - Mark Stone

Brendan Brisson - William Karlsson - Michael Amadio

Jonas Rondbjerg - Brett Howden - Keegan Kolesar

Defenceman

Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb - Kaedan Korczak

Nicolas Hague - Daniil Miromanov

Goalie

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalies

Vegas Golden Knights - Adin Hill

Adin Hill is expected to start for the Knights. His stats for this season are mentioned below:

Games Played (GP): 19

Games Started (GS): 19

Wins: 14

Losses (L): 2

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 34

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 1.89

Shots Against (SA): 539

Saves (SV): 505

Save Percentage (SV%): .937

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56:54