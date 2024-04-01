Minor Hockey player suspended for racial slur; Victim's mother reveals "heartbreaking" ordeal her son faced

In a recent incident stirring up talks about racism in sports, a player from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association has been slapped with a seven-game suspension for allegedly hurling a racial slur at another player during an Under-18 game. The OMHA didn't take this lightly, taking action after looking into the accusation and finding it to be true.

As reported by Rick Westhead of The Sports Network, the player on the receiving end of the slur, Jordan Jacobs of the U18 New Hamburg Jr. Firebirds, fired back by calling the offender a, "racist piece of sh*t." Westhead reported that Jordan alleged that the other boy said to him, "Good job black boy n****."

This incident has shed light on a larger issue within the hockey community. Jordan Jacobs' mom, Patti Jacobs, spilled the beans that her son has been hit with racial slurs heaps of times this season. She opened up about how much it's messed with their heads, saying:

"It's been heartbreaking. The one positive have been how many people in our organization have been supportive of Jordan finally using his voice. But then look what happens."

The OMHA initially handed down a seven-game suspension to both players involved.

However, after Rick Westhead reached out to the association for comment, it opted to reduce Jordan Jacobs' suspension to three games. In an email to the New Hamburg Hockey Association, OMHA executive director Ian Taylor wrote:

"Zero tolerance for discriminatory slurs of any kind... We have also been consistent throughout the year in trying to discourage any form of retaliation from our participants that involves derogatory or disrespectful behavior or language..."

Patti Jacobs expressed frustration over the disparity in punishments, highlighting the injustice her son faced despite his nonviolent response:

"He uses his voice instead of violence and still he gets seven games."

Despite the challenges he has faced, Jordan Jacobs remains resilient. His mother said that he is likely to pursue junior hockey next season.

National Hockey League playoff race: Red Wings struggle as Capitals and Flyers vie for position

As April begins, only the Detroit Red Wings remain in contention from the Atlantic Division trio expected to compete in the playoffs.

However, their recent 3-5-2 record has dimmed their prospects. With a crucial game against the Tampa Bay Lightning ahead, they lag behind the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers.

Although Philly also struggles, Detroit's one-game advantage could prove vital. The Capitals, with a game in hand, aim to solidify their position against the Buffalo Sabres before facing playoff contenders.

With the playoff race intensifying, every win becomes crucial for the Red Wings to reclaim their spot. Alongside playoff races, attention also turns to teams positioning for the 2024 NHL draft lottery.