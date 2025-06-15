Minutes of Panthers' Game 5 win, Brad Marchand leaves Ryan Whitney 'disgusted' and Biz lobbying for 37 yo's Hall of Fame induction

Brad Marchand has been a standout performer in the Stanley Cup Final, leading the Florida Panthers to within one win of their second consecutive championship.

Ad

The 37-year-old scored twice in the Panthers' dominant 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. Marchand leads the series with six goals, the most by any player in a Cup Final since 1988.

His two goals left former NHL and Oilers fan Ryan Whitney impressed, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his reaction.

"Still confused why Kapanen wasn’t in the lineup. Crowd seemed unreal from the start. I thought the quick turnaround would help the Oilers and the Panthers gave up nothing. Both goals by Marchand were incredible. I can’t believe he’s on Florida. I'm disgusted," Whitney wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, former NHLer and analyst Paul Bissonnette strongly supported Brad Marchand's candidacy for the Hockey Hall of Fame, declaring the debate settled.

"Brad Marchand is a Hall of Famer. The conversation is over," Biz wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marchand has racked up 20 points through 10 goals and as many assists in 22 playoff games this season. Meanwhile, his two-goal contribution in Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers helped the Panthers take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Brad Marchand opens up about his performance in SCF Game 5

Marchand shared his thoughts on his performance after contributing two goals in the Panthers' 5-2 victory over the Oilers in Game 5. He said he felt rejuvenated, as if he were a young player in the league again.

Ad

"Yeah, I definitely think it's the loosest I felt," Marchand said. "I had a lot in my head early on, and right now, I'm just enjoying every moment. I've said that a bunch, but it's such a special group of guys, and I'm having so much fun here right now. I honestly feel like a young guy in the league again. Just excited. Good liar. I see this beer."

Ad

Marchand, who won the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011, is now aiming to achieve the same feat with the Florida Panthers, who are one win away from securing consecutive championships.

Game 6 returns to Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama