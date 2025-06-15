Minutes of Panthers' Game 5 win, Brad Marchand leaves Ryan Whitney 'disgusted' and Biz lobbying for 37 yo's Hall of Fame induction

Brad Marchand has been a standout performer in the Stanley Cup Final, leading the Florida Panthers to within one win of their second consecutive championship.
The 37-year-old scored twice in the Panthers' dominant 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. Marchand leads the series with six goals, the most by any player in a Cup Final since 1988.
His two goals left former NHL and Oilers fan Ryan Whitney impressed, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his reaction.
"Still confused why Kapanen wasn’t in the lineup. Crowd seemed unreal from the start. I thought the quick turnaround would help the Oilers and the Panthers gave up nothing. Both goals by Marchand were incredible. I can’t believe he’s on Florida. I'm disgusted," Whitney wrote.
Meanwhile, former NHLer and analyst Paul Bissonnette strongly supported Brad Marchand's candidacy for the Hockey Hall of Fame, declaring the debate settled.
"Brad Marchand is a Hall of Famer. The conversation is over," Biz wrote.
Marchand has racked up 20 points through 10 goals and as many assists in 22 playoff games this season. Meanwhile, his two-goal contribution in Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers helped the Panthers take a 3-2 lead in the series.
Brad Marchand opens up about his performance in SCF Game 5
Marchand shared his thoughts on his performance after contributing two goals in the Panthers' 5-2 victory over the Oilers in Game 5. He said he felt rejuvenated, as if he were a young player in the league again.
"Yeah, I definitely think it's the loosest I felt," Marchand said. "I had a lot in my head early on, and right now, I'm just enjoying every moment. I've said that a bunch, but it's such a special group of guys, and I'm having so much fun here right now. I honestly feel like a young guy in the league again. Just excited. Good liar. I see this beer."
Marchand, who won the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011, is now aiming to achieve the same feat with the Florida Panthers, who are one win away from securing consecutive championships.
Game 6 returns to Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
